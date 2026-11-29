Mike Love, the longtime vocalist and co-founder of the Beach Boys, has died at 85.

Love died Saturday, Nov. 28, surrounded by family, according to a statement from his publicist, Katie Altman. No cause or location of death was immediately announced, according to Variety.

No Cause of His Passing Was Given

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

News of his death comes after months of concern about his health, which forced the Beach Boys to cancel numerous performances throughout 2026.

The band had initially described its summer touring break as an opportunity to recover before returning to the road. However, its comeback was repeatedly delayed. When the group finally performed in Cincinnati on Oct. 10, it marked its first concert since July.

Love, then 85, was helped onto the stage and remained seated throughout the performance. Although he was still able to contribute his distinctive vocals, his appearance prompted concern among fans and fellow musicians.

Stamos Previously Gave a Statement on His Heath

The following evening, actor and longtime Beach Boys collaborator John Stamos shared a lengthy message about his friend’s condition ahead of the band’s scheduled performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges,” Stamos wrote on Instagram. “We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.”

Stamos, who has performed with the Beach Boys for 41 years, said doctors, family members and friends had encouraged Love to prioritize his recovery. However, the singer remained determined to perform.

“Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage,” Stamos continued. “He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up.”

The actor also reflected on the personal bond they shared, describing Love as someone who had helped shape his career and become part of his family. Love officiated Stamos’ wedding to Caitlin McHugh and shared special moments with their son.

“The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love,” Stamos wrote.

Love helped establish the Beach Boys in Hawthorne, California, in 1961 alongside his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and their high school friend Al Jardine. The group signed with Capitol Records the following year and became one of America’s most influential rock bands.

Their early music captured California’s surf culture and car scene, producing enduring hits including “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations.” The group’s 1966 album, “Pet Sounds,” is widely regarded as one of the most influential records in popular music.

Love remained a central figure in the band’s touring lineup for decades, performing thousands of concerts and helping introduce its music to new generations.

His death leaves Jardine as the last surviving member of the group’s original founding lineup. Brian Wilson died in June 2025 at 82, while Dennis and Carl Wilson died in 1983 and 1998, respectively.