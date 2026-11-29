Mike Love, one of the co-founders of The Beach Boys, has tragically passed away at 85, leaving behind an incredible legacy that will continue on. And that was highlighted in his final Instagram post.

The musician, who co-wrote hits such as “Fun Fun Fun” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” shared his final post on Oct. 20, which was a video of the band performing at The Midnight Special.

“Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations going all night,” he captioned the video.

Love was an original member of the band, founding it with his friend Al Jardine and his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson. He wrote numerous songs while also singing lead on hits including Surfin’ USA,” “Little Saint Nick,” “I Get Around,” and “California Girls.”

The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, with Love also being a five-time Grammy nominee.

Tributes Pour In

Love’s representative confirmed news of his passing in a statement.

““With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans,” the statement read.

And following the news, tributes poured in.

“RIP Mike Love, enjoy those good vibrations in Heaven. 🏄🏼‍♂️ 🙏🏼,” one person posted.

“We lost another legend today! 🥹… As one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, Mike helped create a musical legacy that influenced generations of artists and brought joy to millions of fans around the world. His unmistakable voice and contributions to rock and roll will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Mike Love. 🕊️ 🏄🏼‍♂️ 🙏🏼,” another person wrote.

“Terrible News! Mike Love is one of the last surviving members of The Beach Boys and was the lead vocalist for decades. Incredible loss to the music industry 💔,” a fan shared.

“Another legend lost in 2026. RIP Mike Love of the Beach Boys,” another fan commented.

“RIP Mike Love….. The Beach Boys were pop royalty and his vocals along with the Wilson Brothers were pivotal to their success,” one fan stated.

Mike Love Dealt With Health Issues This Past Year

The Beach Boys were forced to cancel some concerts in 2026 due to Mike Love’s health. In June, Love shared a video on his Instagram, in which he opened up about this saying he was struggles with the “ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID,” adding that it has taken “both an emotional and physical toll on me.” He added that he was also struggling with the passing of his sister.

Then, in July, Love shared another statement, announcing that the band was cancelling all their shows between July 23 and Sept. 3 to take ” a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.” But before the tour was set to resume, they had to cancel more performances.

In October, John Stamos, who has performed with the group frequently over the years, shared an update that Love was “facing serious health challenges.”

“Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up,” he wrote.