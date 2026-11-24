Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting into the holiday spirit in Los Angeles as he spreads Thanksgiving cheer alongside his family and other familiar faces.

On Monday, the 79-year-old actor participated in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the Miracle on 1st Street event, held at the Hollenbeck Youth Center. He was joined by his children, Patrick, 33, and Christina, 35, as well as Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman and longtime friend Tom Arnold.

The “Terminator” has been involved with the event for over three decades now.

“It’s really fantastic,” he told the California Post. “I feel great being here today, handing out turkey to all the people and having a good time. And especially to do it today with my kids, it feels great. We love it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Teams Up With Mayor Nithya Raman

The Thanksgiving event brought together two figures from opposite ends of the political spectrum: California’s last Republican governor and a democratic socialist.

In September, Schwarzenegger welcomed then-mayoral candidate Raman to his Santa Monica office, where he introduced her to Hollywood figures, business executives, and civic leaders.

Although the former governor, who served from 2003 to 2011, hosted Raman ahead of the election, he did not publicly endorse her campaign.

Addressing the crowd on Monday, Raman said her appearance was a way of following through on her promise to stay connected with local communities.

“I was here in Boyle Heights a lot during the campaign. I said I would keep coming back after I became the mayor, and I’m here today … as part of keeping that promise,” she said.

Raman also took a moment to recognize the Hernandez family for keeping the holiday tradition alive over the years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Decades-Long Holiday Tradition

Schwarzenegger is known for his decades-long holiday tradition, which he continues to uphold.

Last year, the actor proudly took part in the 44th Annual Miracle on 1st Street Toy Giveaway.

In the clip, the former bodybuilder looked giddy as he handed out gifts, rocking his white beard and Santa Claus button-up shirt.

“My three decade tradition – donating toys and playing Santa at @hollenbeckyouthcenter,” Schwarzenegger captioned the post. “The giving feels so much better than the gifts at Christmas.

“This holiday season, you all have a great opportunity to add a little light to someone’s life. Whether it’s donating toys or food or just showing kindness, use your power.”

Schwarzenegger also sponsored turkeys and food baskets for families or Thanksgiving last year.

“There’s so many people here that like to have a good turkey dinner, but they don’t always have the means to get that,” Schwarzenegger said in his speech at the time. “So this is what it’s all about. It’s about sharing, it’s about making everyone feel like you’re part of America, you’re part Los Angeles, you’re part of this community, and we all are one. We all work together, and we all help each other.”