Reboots are all the rage these days, with so many vintage TV shows being revived it’s nearly impossible to recall them all.

There have certainly been success stories. “Full House” successfully begat “Fuller House,” while “Roseanne” evolved into bona fide hit “The Conners.”

However, one mega-hit 1990 TV sitcom that fans are desperate to see return is “Home Improvement,” which ran from 1991 until 1999.

The series’ star has recently shared some news about the prospects of more “Home Improvement,” although fans might not like what they hear.

‘We Can’t Do It’

In a recent interview with Deadline, “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen explained that the success of his current sitcom, “Shifting Gears,” makes rebooting “Home Improvement” somewhat problematic.

“As we’ve evolved, because ‘Shifting Gears’ was exactly what I wanted to do, I went through all three versions of my life: construction equipment, outdoor equipment, and now we’re doing cars,” Allen explained.

“And I deal with grief and everything; that’s the reason I did it. To go back to ‘Home Improvement,’ we can’t do it.”

‘A Little Challenging’

Getty BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series “The Santa Clauses” Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on November 06, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Allen was promoting the release of “Toy Story 5” when he was asked about the possibility of reviving “Home Improvement.”

As he explained, a big issue with bringing back the show involve Allen’s onscreen sons: Jonathan Taylor Thomas has pretty much exited Hollywood (although he did make a rare TV appearance a few years back on Allen’s previous sitcom, “Last Man Standing”); Taran Noah Smith has not acted at all since “Home Improvement” ended; and Zachery Ty Bryan has experienced various legal issues in recent years.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen told Us Weekly at the time.

“They’ve got their own issues,” Allen added. “I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

‘Home Re-Improvement’?

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Truth be told, Allen has been mulling over a “Home Improvement” revival for some time now.

Back in 2023, Allen said he’d been speaking with some of his co-stars, and momentum had been building.

“I see Richard Karn a lot,” Allen told The Messenger at the time, referencing his character’s onscreen sidekick, Al Borland.

“And I talk to the boys … and I’m there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff],” he said.

According to Allen, he envisioned an updated version of the show that followed the same template as “Fuller House,” which focused on the Tanner sisters as adults, with the series’ older stars dropping by as guest stars.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if ‘Home Improvement’ would be about the kids’ kids,” Allen told the outlet of the idea he’d been kicking around at that point.

“Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent,” he said, even pitching a prospective title.

“‘Home Re-Improvement’ or something like that,” Allen said. “It’s come up.”