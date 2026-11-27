Hayden Panettiere left a significant sum for her only child. The actress, who passed away in August at the age of 36, was reportedly worth millions by the end of her life. Panettiere enjoyed a decades-long career, during which she starred in numerous hits like “Heroes” and “Scream.”

The actress took a long career break in the 2010s. However, that didn’t affect her overall earnings, which remained impressive. Panettiere never disclosed her career earnings or her savings, but court documents have revealed what she was reportedly worth.

The 36-year-old’s financial situation has come to attention after her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, 50, filed documents to name someone as the administrator of her estate. TMZ was the first to report on the developing situation.

The outlet has even separated how much Panettiere had in savings and how much her real estate was worth.

Hayden Panettiere Estate Is Worth $6,232,119

Hayden Panettiere passed suddenly on August 16, just days shy of her 37th birthday. The Greenville Police Department officially said the circumstances were “accidental.” It was based on the medical examiner’s “determination and the findings of the investigation.”

The actress never left a will before her passing, which has left succession of her possessions an ongoing issue. Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya, is 11 years old and is thus a minor. Wladimir Klitschko has filed for a woman named Melissa Moskal Bencivenga to be named the administrator of Panettiere’s estate.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the outlet revealed that Panettiere’s personal property was worth $5,232,119. Her real property, i.e., land or real estate, was worth $1 million. Personal property doesn’t automatically mean cash in hand and can consist of movable assets.

Klitschko was given temporary guardianship of the estate in October as a result of being Kaya’s legal guardian. Panettiere did not have custody of her daughter, having consented to her ex-fiancé holding that right.

Hayden Panettiere’s Passing Revolves Around Painful Experiences

Hayden Panettiere returned to the mainstream spotlight after years of voluntary seclusion. The actress released her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” in May, just months before she breathed her last.

In her autobiography, Panettiere confessed that she had given full custody of her daughter to Wladimir Klitschko. The pair had called it quits years prior, but had maintained an amicable relationship with their child in mind. The 50-year-old has spoken glowingly of his ex-partner, posting several tributes to her after her passing.

Panettiere spoke of the pain of relinquishing custody of her daughter in her memoir. The actress called it the “most gut-wrenching experience” of her life. She attributed her struggles to the traumatic childbirth experience and postpartum depression. The 36-year-old was also dealing with substance use disorder for years.

The “Scream” star had also suffered heartbreak when her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away in 2023 at the age of 28. The actress was estranged from her mother, Lesley R. Vogel, after many years of difficult relations between the pair.

Vogel opted not to attend Hayden’s memorial, saying she chose not to attend to avoid conflict with attendees, given their strained relationship.