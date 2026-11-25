Two stars of “The Parent Trap” are taking a trip down memory lane nearly three decades after starring in the beloved Disney movie together.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter reunited at one of the film’s most recognizable locations, sharing a glimpse of their special outing in a joint Instagram post on Monday, November 23. The actresses posed together in front of a familiar-looking log cabin from the set of the beloved 1998 movie.

“28 years later, 2 familiar faces, 1 iconic location…any guesses where?!” the actresses teased in the caption, alongside a camping tent and eyes emoji.

The location was none other than Camp Walden, where the characters played by Lindsay Lohan first meet in the film.

Revisiting the Set

In “The Parent Trap”, Lohan famously played twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, who discover each other at summer camp after being separated at birth. The girls eventually hatch a plan to switch places and reunite their divorced parents, Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson).

Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, Nick’s glamorous fiancée who quickly becomes the twins’ biggest obstacle. Walter played Chessy, the family’s beloved housekeeper and Hallie’s trusted confidante.

Although their characters played very different roles in the film, Hendrix and Walter developed a close friendship while working on the movie. The two have remained friends ever since, frequently sharing their affection for one another in interviews and on social media.

“She’s my best friend,” Walter told Drew Barrymore of Hendrix in 2023. “She was the mean girlfriend and I hated her in the movie. But yes, we met the first day of shooting and we were both dating guys that weren’t really showing up for the relationship…We sat down and we started talking at Marie Callender’s. I had just quit drinking…And we just bonded immediately. We became best friends. We’ve stayed friends over the years.”

Lifelong Friends

Hendrix and Walter previously opened up about their long-lasting friendship during an interview with People at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration in September 2026.

“I think we’re always like a seesaw with each other. So when she’s hot, I’m cold. When I’m hot, she’s cold,” Hendrix said. “And so we each have our bursts, and then we’re also very quick to let them go because we know what’s going to set each other off. And so when it happens, it’s like we expect it, so we weather it and we move on.”

Walter agreed, adding, “And be empathetic and vibe-check everything. And so we can feel it when the other one is stressed out or if they’ve got too much going on and they might pop. So we just try to help the rollout.”

The actresses have also spoken about how much they mean to one another. During a 2023 interview with People, Walter described Hendrix as her “life partner,” explaining that she is the person she calls whenever something significant happens in her life.