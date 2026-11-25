John Travolta had three children with his late wife, Kelly Preston. Their son Jett died in 2009 when he was age 16. Preston passed away in 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and Travolta has raised their two other children, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin, as a single dad.

John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of His Son Benjamin

Benjamin celebrated his 16th birthday on November 23, and the “Grease” star marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post. “Ben! You are the sunshine of my life!! Happy birthday my son!! I love you,” Travolta wrote in the caption of a recent photograph of the two of them.

Benjamin has remained out of the limelight, and it is extremely rare for fans to get updates on him or see photos. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was flooded with reactions. “Happy Birthday Ben! What a fabulous shot of the two of you!” a fan wrote. “Happy birthday Ben, I wish you good luck and prosperity in your life. I do the best for you. You are a worthy son of your father,” a second comment reads.

Ella Bleu replied to the post with multiple red heart emojis. “Happy Birthday sweet Ben!” Rita Wilson wrote.

Other reactions include, “Happy birthday beautiful Ben!!” “looking like your dad when he was younger,” and “The best dad in the world ! May your children be happy! MAY YOUR LIFE BE LONG AND BEAUTIFUL! MY FAVORITE ACTOR, the best.”

John Travolta Shares His Thoughts on Fatherhood

Travolta is a proud father, and in an interview with ExtraTV, he became emotional when discussing his children. “My children are … it’s hard to find the words,” he wrote. “But, you know, every parent dreams that they’d have these ideal children and they live up and beyond it. I can leave this lifetime knowing I’ve done well and Kelly knowing that she did well. I really can say that. I’m very proud of them.”

Travolta has had much heartache in his life, but he has also celebrated the beautiful moments, and he approaches grief pragmatically. “I learned that grieving for someone, experiencing grief, is personal. Grief is individual, and going through your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he said in a 2021 interview with Esquire Spain. “This is different from someone else’s journey. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with your own.”

Fatherhood is a role the “Pulp Fiction” star has embraced, and he had a good role model. On Father’s Day in June 2025, Travolta celebrated his late father with an Instagram post. “My father was an extraordinary man, patient, tolerant and super intelligent,” he wrote alongside a photo of him.

He continued, “An excellent athlete, and most importantly he was a wonderful father that had very sound and logical advice that I still use to this day! Happy Father’s Day to my father, I love you very much and Happy Father’s Day to everyone who loves being a father!”