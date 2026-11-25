Jodie Sweetin doesn’t often share much about her personal life on social media.

However, the “Full House” star recently made a rare exception by sharing a photo from a mother-daughter night on the town.

‘A Fun Night Together’

On Monday, November 23, Sweetin took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and 18-year-old daughter Zoie Herpin, taken at the Westfield Century City mall’s holiday village, a pop-up event that launched in L.A. over the weekend.

“Had the best time out with Zoie! ❤️,” Sweetin wrote in the caption to her selfie. “Nothing better than getting dressed up and spending a fun night together.”

Sweetin’s Instagram followers quickly filled up the comments, with many observing the uncanny resemblance between Zoie and her mom.

“Twinsies😍,” wrote one fan, while another observed, “Zoie looks like your clone.”

Added another, “She looks so much like her beautiful Mom,” with a different comment stating, “I mean stole your whole face!”

Zoie’s Future Plans

Zoie is curerntly a freshman in college, and was last seen on Sweetin’s Instagram feed back in June when she graduated high school.

“I can’t believe it… this past Friday evening, Zoie graduated from High School! It feels like I was just helping you make your hat for preschool graduation and here you are now, headed out to the world. I’m so proud of you. Love you my Zo. ❤️❤️ (And yes, Zoie’s friend in the last photo is VERY very tall),” Sweetin wrote in the caption.

Not long after that, Sweetin appeared on “The Dory Jackson Interview Series,” where she divulged her daughter’s plans for the future.

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“She wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do, and she had an opportunity to play soccer somewhere at community college and get a scholarship, so she was like, ‘Yeah, let me like save some student debt and all of that while I’m figuring out what I want to do,’” said Sweetin.

“I’m so proud of her because this was absolutely, I think, the right next step for her,” Sweetin continued.

“I just wanted her to feel like she was in control of what comes next,” she added. “She’s like putting the pieces together. She can’t put the dishes in the dishwasher, but she’s putting the pieces of her life together, so I’ll take the small wins where I can get them.”

Meanwhile, Sweetin’s daughter is also interning at SiriusXM’s “The Jeff Lewis Show,” hosted by the titular Jeff Lewis (currently seen hosting Bravo’s “Still Flipping Out,” a spinoff of sorts of his previous series, “Flipping Out”).

As Sweetin observed in that interview, she’s anticipating a big life change after all her kids graduate from high school.

“At some point, my husband and I would like to move out of L.A., and that will obviously come once they’re done with school and all that kind of stuff,” she shared.

“I’m not one of those parents who’s been really afraid of their kids growing up,” Sweetin added. “If anything, I have enjoyed watching who they have become because it’s been all them, you know? Like, I really tried to give them the guardrails to just figure out who it is that they are and want to be.”