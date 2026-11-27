Barbara Eden is reminding fans to appreciate the good things in life this Thanksgiving, even when the world feels overwhelmed by negativity.

The beloved “I Dream of Jeannie” actress shared a heartfelt holiday message on Thursday, November 26, expressing gratitude for her husband, family, health, and the fans who have supported her throughout her decades-long career.

She accompanied the message with a nostalgic television clip showing her carrying a Thanksgiving turkey.

Barbara Eden Shares Emotional Thanksgiving Message With Fans

Eden, 95, marked Thanksgiving with a personal message on her official Instagram account, encouraging followers to focus on the positive moments in their lives.

“If only cooking for Thanksgiving were this easy!” the actress wrote, referring to the vintage television footage.

She then turned to a more serious message about gratitude.

“With so much negativity in the world we must not let the bad things over-shadow all the good that exists. I am thankful for the love of my husband and my family and friends. I am thankful for my health. I am thankful for you, my fans who give me joy and keep the magic alive!”

The actress urged her followers not to overlook life’s smaller pleasures, regardless of the difficulties they might be facing.

Barbara Eden, 95, Expresses Gratitude for Her Family and Fans

Eden continued her Thanksgiving message by reminding people to appreciate everyday blessings.

“We should never ever forget the blessings we have and be thankful every day for even the smallest sparkle of joy, happiness and true goodness that exists.”

The longtime television star also thanked those who have followed her career for generations.

“My love and thanks for all the kindness and support you have all shown me for so many years. Please have a very happy Thanksgiving day!”

She concluded the post with a playful holiday farewell.

“Gobble-Gobble! xo -Barbara”

Eden has remained connected with her audience through social media, fan conventions and public appearances, decades after becoming a household name.

Who Is Barbara Eden’s Husband Jon Eicholtz?

Getty Barbara Eden

According to E! News, Eden has been married to architect and real estate developer Jon Eicholtz since January 1991. The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

In April 2026, Eden shared a rare photograph with her husband as they celebrated Easter together.

The actress has frequently spoken about the importance of family and the support she receives from Eicholtz.

Earlier this month, she also discussed her daily exercise routine, revealing that she and her husband work with a personal trainer to remain active.

According to People, Eden continues to ride an exercise bike regularly at 95.

Barbara Eden’s Television Career Spans More Than Six Decades

Eden became a television icon as Jeannie, opposite Larry Hagman, in the NBC sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” which aired from 1965 to 1970.

Her career continued well into the 1990s.

She reunited with Hagman for a guest appearance on “Dallas” in 1990 and 1991 and reprised her famous genie role in the 1991 television movie “I Still Dream of Jeannie.”

The actress has continued to meet fans and celebrate the sitcom’s legacy in the decades since.