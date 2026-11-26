For fans of “Little House on the Prairie,” Patrick Labyorteaux will always be remembered as Andy Garvey on the 1970s TV hit, son of Merlin Olsen’s Jonathan Garvey throughout the series’ fourth through seventh seasons.

He’s also familiar to viewers of “NCIS” precursor “JAG,” playing Bud Roberts Jr. throughout the series’ 10-season run from 1995 until 2005.

In between those memorable roles, however, Labyorteaux experienced some tough times, which he reminisced about in a recent podcast.

‘A Few Lean Years’

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“So in the ’90s between ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and ‘JAG,’ there were a few lean years there,” Labyorteaux recalled in a recent edition of his “Hollywood Stories” podcast.

“So I worked for a company that delivered food from a number of different restaurants — this is long before DoorDash or Grubhub,” he explained, .

“So I have this one delivery, and I knock on the door and this girl answers the door with the biggest head of sex hair I have ever seen — it was everywhere!” he recalled.

“And she was in this big, huge robe. She opens up the door, she goes, ‘Come on in.’ I bring in the food, and I’m setting everything up and she’s looking at me really weird. And she goes, ‘Oh my god! Were you on ‘Little House on the Prairie?’” Labyorteaux continued.

“This is like my biggest fear,” he admitted. “I’m delivering food, and she’s asking me if I was on a TV show and I was. And she goes, ‘What happened?’”

According to Labyorteaux, he felt immediately humiliated.

“Well now, I’m about three inches tall. I don’t have any witty comeback. I just kind of stare at her and go, ‘I just needed a job,’” he shared.

Enter Joe Walsh

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“And now her partner comes down the stairs, and apparently he’s in her robe, ’cause it just barely covering whatever this man has. But I recognize him and it’s Joe Walsh,” he added, recalling his shock at seeing the legendary rocker behind such hits as “Rocky Mountain Way” and “Life’s Been Good.”

“So the girl points to me and then turns to Joe Walsh and says ‘Oh my god Joe! The guy delivering our food? He used to be on ‘Little House on the Prairie!’” he remembered.

“Now I’m like an inch tall. So Joe Walsh looks at her, looks at me and he says, very plainly, ‘I used to be in the Eagles,'” Labyorteaux continued with a chuckle.

“God bless you, Joe Walsh,” he concluded. “I didn’t feel that bad about myself. I was able to leave there with my head held high and a pretty nice tip, I gotta say.”

These days, Labyorteaux’s food delivery days are well behind him.

After “JAG” concluded in 2005, he’s maintained a steady presence on film and TV screens. Among the many TV shows in which he’s appeared are “CSI,” “Dexter,” “Scandal,” “American Crime Story” and “For All Mankind,” in addition to reviving Bud Roberts Jr. a few times in “NCIS” over the years. Most recently, he can be heard as one of the voice actors in new animated feature “Wildwood.”









