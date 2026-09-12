Melissa Gilbert Opens ‘Personal Archives’ for ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Anniversary

“When Calls the Heart” and Hallmark alum Melissa Gilbert has given fans something to talk about. The former childhood star just marked a major milestone for the show that made her a household name. Gilbert and her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, celebrated the 52nd anniversary of “Little House on the Prairie” with some personal behind-the-scenes moments.

Celebrating 52 Years of ‘Little House on the Prairie’

On September 11, 1974, the iconic TV show “Little House on the Prairie” debuted. The series began after a made-for-television movie introducing fans to the Ingalls family was a success in March 1974.

Modern Prairie marked the anniversary with a touching and emotional message that tagged Gilbert and featured the actress’ personal memories. The social media share acknowledged that because of the 9/11 25th anniversary, Modern Prairie and Gilbert chose to wait a day to celebrate “Little House on the Prairie.”

“It felt important to honor the lives lost, the families forever changed, the heroes who stepped forward, and a day our country will never forget,” read part of the caption on the social media share.

The caption noted that September 11 was also the 52nd anniversary of the NBC show. “Today, with remembrance still in our hearts, we’re celebrating that milestone by opening @melissagilbertofficial personal archives and sharing a few very special glimpses of life behind the scenes, 🌾” stated the caption.

Five throwback photos made up the Instagram post, including one of Hollywood legend Michael Landon (Charles) setting up a shot of Gilbert as Laura during Season 1 of ‘Little House on the Prairie.” There were also photos of the actress as a young girl having fun at a hotel pool.

One photo featured the annual “Little House on the Prairie” softball game that the cast and crew played in each year for charity. The last one was of a young Gilbert sitting in her chair, writing, on set between scenes.

“The work. The friendships. The laughter. The childhood. And all those little moments between the moments. 52 years later, Little House continues to remind us that family, community, kindness and looking out for one another never go out of style. Happy 52nd anniversary, Little House on the Prairie. ❤️🌾 @lhprairie,” ended the caption.

“Little House on the Prairie” ran for nine seasons, with the final season being called “Little House: A New Beginning.” It remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

Reruns of “Little House on the Prairie” air constantly on cable, and the entire series is available on various streaming services, introducing new generations to Laura Ingalls and her family. It was based on the books of the same name by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Marking the anniversary of the original series comes two months after the Netflix reboot of “Little House on the Prairie” dropped and became an instant hit. Netflix ordered Season 2 of the series even before Season 1 dropped.

There was a recent update on the upcoming season from the official “Little House on the Prairie” Instagram. “We’ve got good news…we’re officially in production on Season 2! We can’t wait to share what’s coming next. #LittleHouseOnThePrairie,” read the caption.

Gilbert has spoken out more than once on the new series. In fact, she defended the reboot, which is based more on the books than the original TV drama.

The actress made “Days of our Lives” alum Alice Halsey’s dreams come true when Gilbert showed up on the set of the Netflix series one day. Halsey plays Laura on the new ‘Little House on the Prairie,” and she got Gilbert’s seal of approval for her portrayal of the character they share.