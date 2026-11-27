Three years after the sudden and tragic death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, the star’s grave marker has been updated.

Fans were quick to notice that “Friend” — a reference to the iconic 1990s sitcom — was removed from his marker at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

A Marked Grave

Perry’s grave was left unmarked for nearly two years after his October 2023 death. It wasn’t until December 2025 that a plaque was installed on his tomb.

“Matthew Langford Perry. August 19, 1969 – October 28, 2023. Much Loved. Friend,” the original marker read.

As of late November, however, the new marker — which is much larger than the original — reads, “Rest now,” followed by his full name and dates of birth and death, and “We love you with our whole hearts.”

It’s unclear why the marker was updated or who was behind the change, but Perry’s gravesite was adorned with flowers from family and friends in photographs circulating social media.

Perry was laid to rest in a private, outdoor mausoleum, named Sanctuary of Treasured Love, inside Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, California. His grave site is located near former costar Michael Clarke Duncan, as well as Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

The Loss of a Friend

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive inside the hot tub of his home in Pacific Palisades, California. Despite efforts to resuscitate the actor, he was pronounced dead.

It was later determined that his cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine and that he accidentally drowned.

Perry suffered from substance abuse issues for years and documented his journey in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills; when I have a goatee, it’s a lot of pills,” he wrote of his changing appearance on the set of “Friends”.

According to Perry, his addiction to prescription drugs began after an accident on the set of his romantic comedy, “Fools Rush In.” He was prescribed Vicodin for the pain after his involvement in a jet ski crash, but quickly began abusing the drug. According to Perry, there was a time when he was taking 55 pills per day before entering a rehab facility in 1997.

‘Friends’ Tributes

Following his death at age 54, Perry’s former costars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox released a statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they shared in a joint statement to People. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

All five of the remaining “Friends” stars declined to participate in Netflix’s recent documentary, “The One About Matthew Perry,” which premiered in October.