John Stamos is stepping away from his familiar on-screen image for a much darker role in Netflix’s hit series “The Hunting Wives.” The thriller recently confirmed its second season, with Stamos among the new additions to the cast.

His casting quickly caught fans’ attention, as the actor has long been associated with his charming and wholesome roles. Best known for playing Uncle Jesse in “Full House,” Stamos is now taking on a character with a much more disturbing side.

Over the years, Stamos has also appeared in several popular shows, including “ER,” “Grandfathered,” “General Hospital,” and “You.”

John Stamos Takes On a New Role

Stamos will portray Chase Brylan, a fast-talking music producer with an extravagant sense of style. The character sports long hair, facial hair, flashy outfits, and a cowboy hat, giving him the appearance of a colorful and larger-than-life personality.

However, Chase’s flashy exterior hides a much darker nature.

The upcoming season of “The Hunting Wives” will follow Brad Thompson as his life takes a devastating turn following the deaths of his girlfriend and mother. Chase enters the picture as a music producer who encourages the young man to pursue his ambitions, promising to help turn him into a star.

But his intentions are far from genuine. Chase eventually takes advantage of Brad’s vulnerable position, drawing him into a dangerous lifestyle involving alcohol and drugs.

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During a November 26 appearance on The “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Stamos opened up about playing the unsettling character.

“It’s a wild character, too. The producer-writer called me, Rebecca, and she said, “I got the perfect role for you,” he said. “I wrote this with you in mind. I said, “What is it?” They said, “You’re — you’re like a predator who’s a groomer.

Stamos also joked about the unexpected direction his acting career had taken, getting more offers to portray darker roles.

“For some reason, I’m starting to get offered a lot of them now,” he said.

The actor also recognized something familiar in the relationship between Chase and Brad, revealing that he could relate to the younger character’s experience.

“I was young Brad once,” Stamos told USA Today.

John Stamos Reveals Inspiration Behind His Transformation

Getty John Stamos

Stamos also shared some details about the look he developed for Chase. His transformation reportedly drew inspiration from rock legend Steven Tyler, particularly the singer’s distinctive hairstyle and accessories.

“Steven has this white streak, and I said, ‘Let’s try this and earrings,'” the actor explained.

The new character also appears to be one of the roles Stamos has been particularly excited to explore. He revealed that showrunner Rebecca Cutter had promised him what could be the best character he had ever played.

Stamos admitted that although he sometimes finds it challenging to move beyond his “Full House” legacy, he has recently been offered more layered roles.

“For whatever reason, as much as I complain about the whole Uncle Jesse from ‘Full House’ thing, I seem to be getting more complex characters lately. And this was certainly one of them,” he told USA Today.

All eight episodes of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.