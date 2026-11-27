Beloved actress Tiffani Thiessen is opening up about her decision to put off hip replacement surgery, even as she continues dealing with pain and mobility issues.

The “Saved by the Bell” alum, 52, recently revealed that she plans to undergo the procedure next year after wrapping production on the second season of her television series “Coven Academy”. In the meantime, she’s relying on steroid injections to manage her symptoms.

In an interview with Woman’s World, published Wednesday, November 25, Thiessen explained that the timing of the procedure isn’t ideal right now.

“As of right now, I am not getting it because of just the timing of travel, and I start Season 2 very soon, so I’m looking at doing it next year after I finish Season 2 of my show,” she said.

The actress added that a recent steroid injection has made a significant difference in how she feels.

“So right now, it’s kind of steroid shots to kind of help me through, which my last one I just got last week has helped tremendously,” she explained. “I even played pickleball for four hours and didn’t feel a thing, so we’re good.”

Thiessen added, “It is definitely something in my very near future that I need to get done. And that’s okay. It’s part of it, right? Part of getting old and being active.”

Hip Problems

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Thiessen previously revealed that she needed a hip replacement during a November 10 appearance on the “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa” podcast.

At the time, the actress explained that she had been diagnosed with hip dysplasia, which she attributed in part to years of dancing beginning at a young age.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hip dysplasia occurs when the bones of the hip joint do not fit together properly. Although the condition is most commonly identified in babies and young children, milder cases can sometimes go undetected until adulthood.

During her more recent interview, Thiessen explained that her active lifestyle may have contributed to the deterioration of her hips.

As someone who spent years dancing and later completed marathons and triathlons, she began noticing something was wrong when her mobility changed.

“I was having a lot of pain in my hip, and I was…my mobility had changed on the one side of my left hip,” she told Woman’s World.

She explained that being born with shallow hip joints, combined with years of physical activity, ultimately took a toll.

“Being very athletic and like a dancer and a runner and all those things that I was, I have just worn down my hips so much that because I don’t have a ton of coverage, it just makes it 10 times worse,” Thiessen added.

Keep Going

Despite her upcoming surgery, Thiessen isn’t looking at the procedure as a reason to give up her favorite activities. Instead, she’s hopeful that getting a new hip will allow her to return to the active lifestyle she’s enjoyed for years.

“That’s what a new hip’s gonna give me, new life again, so we’ll get there,” she said.

The actress also sounded optimistic about what lies ahead, suggesting that she could even take on another marathon once she’s recovered.

“I’m gonna thrive next year,” she added. “Who knows, maybe I’ll do another marathon.”