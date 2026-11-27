“The Matrix Reloaded” actress Jada Pinkett Smith shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving post on Thursday, November 26, revealing she had a lot to be thankful for as she gave a glimpse of her family home.

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Thanksgiving Post

Pinkett Smith posted a photo on Instagram of her Thanksgiving table decor with a room beautifully decorated for the occasion, including orange and white pumpkins and trees with varying shades of orange leaves. The cream chairs and white candles create an elegant finish.

In the caption, Pinkett Smith wrote, “Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner at the family abode. I am on bended knees… bowing before the grace, blessings, and miracles provided by the Great Supreme. May we all have the sight to witness how we are held every single day by Divine Love.”

She continued, “Happy Day of thanks to you all and may you, your families and loved ones continue to be lifted and showered by the gifts of grace from the Highest. They may not always show up how we want them to … but they are there.”

Fans and loved ones reacted to the post. “So looking forward to sharing this day with open eyes, open arms, open heart,” Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, wrote.

A second comment reads, “Happy Thanksgiving to you & your family. God is good and greatly to be praised.”

Other reactions include, “Beautiful!! On this day I am most grateful for Gam!!” “Beautiful just like you! Forever thankful for you and your gorgeous family!” “A blessed Thanksgiving to you and your family,” and “Happy Thanksgiving! Looks beautiful. Thank YOU & your family for all you have shared and brought to the world.”

Fire at the Smith Family Home

Pinkett Smith’s Thanksgiving celebration post comes just days after it was reported that a structure fire broke out at their Calabasas home early on Monday, November 23. No one was injured. People reported the news, and a representative for the County of Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that it was a large barn that caught fire and “the cause is believed to be accidental.”

Page Six obtained audio from the dispatch, in which a firefighter says, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush,” and later that the fire had been “downgraded to a structure.”

The publication reports: “On November 23, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1400 block of Cold Canyon Road in the city of Calabasas. Security at the location reported a maintenance shed was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames.”

Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have a blended family: they share two children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. Will is also a father to an older son, Trey Smith, with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. Family is incredibly important to them, and they are a close-knit bunch.

In an October 2023 interview with People, Pinkett Smith spoke about the lessons she has learned from her children and how they have improved her life. “I think what they’ve taught me collectively is that deep sense of self-acceptance,” she said. “Like my kids, they love every part of me. They love every part of the journey. They are just such beautiful beings in that way. Just the level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad.”