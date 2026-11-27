“Full House” alum Jodie Sweetin made headlines recently when she appeared on The McBride Rewind podcast and revealed the shockingly small amount of money she receives in residuals for the beloved sitcom.

“I got a one-cent check the other day. No, there’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that,” she claimed.

However, one of Sweetin’s former co-stars is coming forward to share a very different experience with “Full House” residuals.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Residuals Are ‘Substantial’

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Interestingly, Candace Cameron Bure appeared on a subsequent episode of that very same podcast, where she begged to differ.

“I actually saw that and she said she doesn’t get much now,” Cameron Bure said during her appearance on “The McBride Rewind” podcast. “And I was like, ‘Jodie, you gotta check with your agent or you gotta call your bank,’ ’cause I still get residuals.”

In fact, the erstwhile DJ Tanner insisted that she was far from disappointed whenever her residual checks arrive.

“They’re substantial… I think it’s like quarterly,” she said.

While she did concede that some projects she’s worked on do deliver checks in the vicinity of a few cents, that is not the case with her “Full House” residuals, which she claimed are “still substantial.”

During the discussion, Cameron Bure also addressed the Olsen twins’ decision to not appear in the spinoff series, “Fuller House.”

“It was a bummer because it would have been fun to have everybody back,” she admitted. “But at the same time, it wasn’t surprising just because none of us really have stayed close with the girls.”

However, she insisted there was no drama there.

“Not because anything went wrong or there was any bad blood. I just think they were kids. They were [filming from] nine months old until they were eight years old. They have very different memories than we do. Even me being 10 years older than them, I have significant, great, wonderful memories,” she continued. “They were babies. They probably don’t even remember half the stuff [we do]. They didn’t have the attachment to the crew and the people like we did being older. And they had such a successful fashion business. They haven’t been actors for a long time. They just haven’t been in that part of entertainment.”

A Christmas Celebration

Meanwhile, Cameron Bure’s fans won’t have to wait long to see her next project — because it arrives tonight, with Friday, November 27 marking the premiere of her latest Christmas movie for Great American Family.

“A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” — the third film in her “Sweet Christmas” franchise, takes viewers to Budapest at Christmastime. There, GAF states, “the city’s magnificent architecture, glowing holiday markets, and old-world European charm create a breathtakingly romantic backdrop for Sophie (Cameron Mathison and Sam’s (Cameron Bure) next chapter.”

Per the synopsis, “Sophie and Sam embark to celebrate their first anniversary in picturesque Salzburg, a sprawling Christmas postcard town adorned with decorations and lights, a place one can almost smell the scents of mulled wine and gingerbread. What begins as a romantic first-year getaway quickly transforms into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises. As Sophie uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song, she and Sam must navigate the host’s surprising twists and turns to safeguard their love — and to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.”

