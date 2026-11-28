Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, “Seinfeld” has gone on to become one of the most revered sitcoms in TV history.

During the course of its nine-season run from 1989 until 1998, “Seinfeld” won 10 Emmy Awards, out of a whopping 68 nominations.

Yet one of the show’s stars believed there were still some stories to be told, and pitched an idea for a spinoff to NBC — unsuccessfully, as it turned out.

Meet the Parents

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In Jessica Radloff’s new book about “Young Sheldon,” Jason Alexander discusses his recurring role on the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff, overzealous drama teacher Mr. Lundy.

During the conversation, Alexander — who famously played George Costanza — revealed that he had what he felt to be a genius idea for a spinoff that could turn the show into a franchise.

“When Seinfeld ended, I said, ‘The spinoff, you idiots, are the four parents at Del Boca Vista,’” he said (via Entertainment Weekly), referring to the parents of his and Seinfeld’s characters, who memorably tussled when they moved to the same Florida retirement community.

“I always think that generation would have an interesting story,” Alexander recalled.

Sadly, NBC never jumped on the opportunity to develop a spinoff focusing on Frank and Estelle Costanza (Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris) and Morty and Helen Seinfeld (Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan).

“The No. 1 that I thought, through the roof, would’ve been the four parents down at the condo in Florida. That would’ve been unbelievable …” Alexander previously said of the idea, during an appearance on Chris Hardwick’s “Nerdist” podcast (via Acclaim Magazine).

At that time, Alexander also confirmed that NBC surprisingly had little interest in the idea. “I don’t think they ever looked at it,” he recalled.

Other ‘Seinfeld’ Spinoffs That Never Materialized

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Alexander’s spinoff idea wasn’t the only one that surfaced. During his “Nerdist” interview, Alexander revealed he also had an idea for a spinoff focused on fast-talking lawyer Jackie Chiles, played by Phil Morris and based on O.J. Simpson attorney Johnnie Cochrane.

“The other one that I thought really would have been timely was the Johnnie Cochran character [Jackie Chiles],” Alexander recalled. “If they had made a legal comedy, with [Phil Morris] as the centerpiece, that would be absolute gold.”

Another spinoff that never made it to the finish line would have focused on David Puddy, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

According to actor Patrick Warburton, who played Puddy, NBC had approached him about reprising Puddy for a spinoff, which he ultimately refused.

“I did 10 episodes of a sitcom that put me in danger of being typecast — and that did for a long time,” he explained in an interview with MovieGuide.

“So you have to get out of that and do things differently otherwise you’ll be trapped inside typecasting, to your own doing, that’s your choice,” Warburton explained.

“When we did ‘Seinfeld,’ I remember there was an inquisition shortly thereafter, I don’t know ifr it was anything serious, but I was inquired as to whether or not I would be interested in doing a Puddy spinoff — which I was not,” he added.

For Warburton, after playing Puddy over the course of several seasons, he felt it was “time to move on, that’s just the way I felt.”



