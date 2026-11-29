Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in a relationship for four years, after first being romantically linked in November 2022. While the start of their coupling was incredibly private, they have now been making more red-carpet appearances together, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. What fans see is a couple who are very much in love. But will they get married, or do they have any other major relationship milestones planned?

No Wedding Plans for Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon

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Pitt and de Ramon have both been married before: Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and to Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares his children, in 2014. The pair separated in 2016, after 12 years together. De Ramon was married to “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley in 2019 and split in 2022. Her divorce was finalized in 2024.

A source shed light on the relationship, telling People that Pitt has no immediate plans for marriage. “Ines knew when she started dating Brad that he was never likely to be getting married anytime soon,” a source said. The source continued, “They are so in love, in a great partnership and have built a great life for themselves. There is no rush to get married. Brad has made it clear that marriage isn’t something he’s looking for anytime soon.”

There is no need for the couple to change their relationship if they are happy, and the source revealed they are. De Ramon has no intention to ask Pitt for a marriage either, as the source said, “Ines is happy in their relationship and isn’t pushing Brad to propose.”

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s Relationship

Getty Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend Netflix’s “The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth”

Rather than refer to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend, Pitt and de Ramon reportedly call each other their “partner,” and the source adds, “fiancé isn’t a title that either of them need right now. They are very happy where they are, and for the immediate future, that’s good enough for them.”

This is not the first time reports about whether they are planning to get married have been shared. In May, the Daily Mail reported on whether the “Fight Club” actor would be getting married for the third time. “Alas, the answer is a firm ‘no’. Marriage, say Pitt’s camp, is not on the cards,” the publication reports.

They added, “Although Pitt and de Ramon are very happy, and he enjoys the ‘peace’ and ‘support’ of his ‘easygoing’ girlfriend, friends say they can’t see him getting married again or having more children.” A source shared, “He has a great partner who he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction.” It’s been six months, and nothing appears to have changed.

The couple’s most recent public appearance was at the premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” on November 16. On the red carpet, they held hands and smiled for the camera. De Ramon looked gorgeous in a white dress with cutouts and a deep V-neck. Pitt looked smart in a dark blue T-shirt, coat, and trousers, and he accessorized with a dark brown belt and shoes.