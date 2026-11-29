“Full House” star John Stamos is mourning the loss of his dear friend and Beach Boys cofounder Mike Love.

Stamos took to social media shortly after news of Love’s passing was announce to share a touching tribute.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep,” he wrote alongside a hand-drawn portrait of Love. “I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me.”

A Lifelong Friendship

Stamos has been performing with the iconic band since the mid-1980s. He recently stepped in at the last minute to replace Love during a performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“I’m boarding a plane to Nashville to play with the Beach Boys at the Ryman Auditorium, struggling to put my feelings into words,” he shared via Instagram in October. “My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.”

Stamos added, “Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up.”

The performance would turn out to be Love’s final before his November 28 death at age 85.

“I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile,” Stamos added. “The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love.”

With Love’s health rapidly declining, Stamos added, “I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away…We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

A Storied Career

Love — who recently shared that he battled bronchitis and COVID-19 earlier this year — founded the beloved rock band with his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson and their friend Al Jardine in 1961.

The band released their debut album, “Surfin’ Safari,” the following year and quickly became a symbol of California culture. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame 10 years later.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” his publicist Katie Altman shared in a statement on Saturday. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love leaves behind his wife, Jacquelyne Piesen, and eight children from multiple marriages. He was 85 years old.