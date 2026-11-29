Rob Lowe has willingly placed his life under a microsope for a new Netflix documentary, “Rob Lowe: The Outsider.”

Among the many revelations from the documentary about the former “West Wing” star is an anecdote involving TV icon Robert Wagner, star of 1980s hit “Hart to Hart.”

‘That Young Man…”

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One anecdote Lowe relates went back to when he was a teenager, and was just breaking into Hollywood. At the time, he’d just appeared in an ABC afterschool special, which he brought up to a female classmate he was trying to impress.

He figured he struck gold when she invited him to her home to watch it with her father, who she told Lowe was “in acting.”

“Ring the door, the door’s answered by a man in a white terrycloth robe: her father, Cary Grant,” Lowe says in the film (via People), recalling encountering the Hollywood icon.

“And he’s like [affecting a British accent], ‘Young man, come in. Jennifer’s waiting for you.’ And I watched my afterschool special air with Cary Grant. And afterwards, he said, ‘You remind me of a young Warren Beatty.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool,'” Lowe recalled.

He ran into Grant several years later, when Wagner asked him to host an event for the Grace Kelly Foundation. Lowe accepted — but mainly because we wanted to meet the late Princess Grace’s youngest daughter, Princess Stéphanie (with whom he later had a fling).

“There was a big black-tie dinner that night. I looked over, and there’s my old pal, Cary Grant, who I haven’t seen since I was 15 years old. So I go over to kiss the ring,” Lowe reminsced.

“Cary Grant is sitting next to Robert Wagner, Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum and Prince Rainier Stéphanie’s father,” Lowe continued. “I shake Cary Grant’s hand, and I say hello to everybody, and I walk way, and I hear Robert Wagner say to them, ‘You know, that young man has banged every one of our daughters.’”

The ‘Austin Powers’ Connection

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Interestingly, Wagner and Lowe would later portray the same role: villainous henchman Number Two in Mike Myers‘ “Austin Powers” movies.

While Wagner introduced the character in the first film, “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” Lowe played a younger version of Number Two in the sequel, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” and reprised the role in “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

While promoting the film, Myers described Wagner as “the classiest, coolest guy ever … he’s just great.”

In another interview, Lowe recounted how he came to play the younger version of Wagner’s character, recalling that he and Myers were playing golf when they both discussed their admiration for Wagner, a mutual friend of both men.

“And I sort of broke into this impersonation that I do,” Lowe recalled. “And Mike just died. He made me call his wife, Robin, and leave a message on their answering machine as RJ [Wagner’s nickname], and the next thing I know, I was reading the script for ‘Austin Powers 2,’ just to read it, just to see what Mike was up to,” said Lowe.

“And there, you know, page 20 or whatever it was, it says, ‘Enter Young Number Two, as played by Rob Lowe.’ I thought, ‘Oh, okay, so this is a not-so-subtle hint that he wants me to be in the movie,'” he added.