Stephanie Powers Shares What Her Relationship With ‘Hart to Hart’ Co-Star Robert Wagner Is Like Now

Stephanie Powers starred as Jennifer Hart on the series “Hart to Hart” from 1979 to 1984 alongside Hollywood veteran Robert Wagner, who played Jonathan Hart. In a recent interview with People, published on Friday, October 9, Powers discussed her relationship with her onscreen husband and what it is like now, decades later.

Stephanie Powers Says Robert Wagner Is Like Her ‘Brother’

Powers revealed how she auditioned for the part in “Hart to Hart,” an iconic series. She told People she got a phone call from Wagner, Tom Mankiewicz, and Aaron Spelling, who said, ‘We’d like you to do the pilot for this television series called Hart to Hart.’”

She continued to detail her friendship with Wagner, saying, “We were both very much products of the old movie system, the studio system, so we understood the etiquette that we needed to maintain. We understood what the job was. We were very professional. There was no temperament. We came from the same school,” she shared.

“We not only were friends, but… it doesn’t always follow suit, that just because you’re friendly with someone that you’re going to have chemistry on the screen. We were just really, really lucky to have that chemistry and continue it throughout the years,” Powers continued.

She said they talk often and have a wonderful bond. “He’s like my brother. He’s a tremendous part of my life, and I love him dearly,” she said.

Robert Wagner & Stephanie Powers’ Friendship

Wagner has also given a glimpse into his friendship with Powers in rare Instagram posts. In celebration of her birthday. On November 2, 2025, he posted a photo of them together and shared his thoughts in the caption. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the incomparable Stefanie Powers — forever Mrs. H! Wishing you a joyful day and another year of wonderful adventures ahead,” he wrote.

On February 18, Wagner shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Powers embracing. “When Jonathan and Jennifer reunite, it’s always something special. Thank you, Stefanie, for the beautiful birthday visit,” he captioned the photo.

On August 26, Powers shared a throwback photo from their time on “Hart to Hart.” In the caption, she wrote, “47 years ago today it all started…”

This is not the first time Powers revealed she and Wagner remained close over the years, but they supported each other after the deaths of their real-life spouses. “We did — we leaned on each other for support,” she told Fox News Digital in 2024. “And we also understood that we had committed to do a television series. It had to go on. The show had to go on, and no one would’ve understood that more than the partners we both lost.”

She continued, “It was a very difficult time. We were held up by a lot of wonderful people and friends, some mutual friends and some on each side of the coin. And RJ [Wagner] had daughters. He also had children to keep supporting… emotionally. So it was a complicated and difficult time.”

In 1981, Wagner’s wife Natalie Wood died. That same year, Powers’ husband William Holden fell and died in their home.