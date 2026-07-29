TV Icon Robert Wagner, 96, Shares Sweet Photo With His ‘Favorite Granddaughter’

Robert Wagner, best remembered for his roles in “Switch,” “Hart to Hart,” and “It Takes a Thief,” made a rare Instagram post over the weekend to share an adorable photo with his granddaughter, Clover Watson.

Robert Wagner Poses With Beloved Granddaughter

In the pictures, Wagner poses with Clover, the daughter of his stepdaughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and her husband, “7th Heaven” actor Barry Watson. Clover is the late Natalie Wood’s only granddaughter.

Wagner and Clover smile into the camera while wearing matching Cache Cache hats and enjoying a meal. “Another great meal at Cache Cache with my favorite granddaughter @cachecacheaspen,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. Wagner can call his granddaughter his “favorite” because she is his only granddaughter. He also has a grandson, Riley, who is the son of his daughter, Katie.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Great picture. It just radiates happiness and love! As always, thanks for sharing with us! We love you RJ!,” a comment reads. “Omg you guys are the cutest,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “To great memories with such a lovely little lady!,” “What a cool picture! The most handsome guy and cutest girl!,” and “Looking good Mr Wagner.”

Wagner shares a close relationship with Clover, and on May 30 he celebrated her 14th birthday in a sweet post on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to our beautiful Clover,” he wrote in the caption. “Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, happiness, and all the sweet moments that make birthdays so special. Hope your year ahead is as bright and wonderful as you are! – Love Grandma and Grandpa.”

Fans showed their support for Wagner in the comment section of the post, celebrating the beautiful relationship he shares with his granddaughter, while also wishing her a very happy birthday.

Robert Wagner Discusses Importance of Family

In an interview with Hollywood Hills Magazine in June, Wagner reflected on turning 96 and what matters most to him. “Well, that felt great,” he said of his birthday. “I am very happy. My wife, Jill, is so wonderful to me and my kids. I want to tell you that it’s a real pleasure.”

Wagner has been married to Jill St. John since 1990, and was previously married to actresses Marion Marshall and Natalie Wood, whom he married twice. Wagner and Wood’s second marriage was from 1972 until her death on November 29, 1981. She was 43. The actor has paid tribute to Wood on social media several times, reflecting on what would have been their anniversary, and remembering her on her heavenly birthday. It is clear from his posts that her death has had a lasting impact on his life.

Wagner has lived an incredible life, with a career that has spanned decades. In his interview with Hollywood Hills Magazine, he shared the accomplishments he is most proud of. “Well, I think some of the relationships that I’ve sustained with some of the people that I’ve worked with has been a great deal,” he said. “Let’s remember… it’s always entertainment.”