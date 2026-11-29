Judi Dench made a playful remark about Kris Jenner’s reported $150,000 facelift, joking that she was now too old to consider undergoing cosmetic surgery herself.

During an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, November 28, the 91-year-old actress was asked whether she’d consider getting plastic surgery, similar to Jenner, 71, who recently made headlines for her rumored facelift.

“It’s too late for me to have a facelift now; the whole thing has dropped off,” Dench told the outlet. “But, whoever Kris Jenner is, good luck to her, I say.”

In May 2025, a representative for Jenner confirmed that she has seen celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Steven M. Levine, dubbed the “facelift maestro,” per Page Six.

Judi Dench Says Her Eyesight is ‘Completely Blown’

Getty Judi Dench and Kris Jenner

The veteran actress also shared her “secret” to longevity.

“Mainly luck, I’d say,” Dench added. “You also need opportunities, a loving family and good friends. Laughter is vital – at least it is for me – as well as remaining optimistic; always look for the pluses in life.”

As for what she considers the positive side of being in her 90s, Dench admitted, “None whatsoever.”

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Earlier this month, Dench revealed the full extent of her vision loss, saying her eyesight is now “completely blown.”

The award-winning actress was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012.

“Oh my eyesight is completely blown,” Dench told CBS Sunday Morning. “It’s exactly what my mother had. It’s macular degeneration. They can’t do anything about it.”

Keeping a Positive Attitude

Getty Judi Dench

She continued, “Until not very long ago I used to wear contact lenses. But nobody suggested that stronger ones would do me any good.”

When asked what she could see, Dench said, “I don’t. I can see an outline. I can see your shirt collar, and I can see your hands.”

Despite her condition, Dench is maintaining a positive outlook.

“Like anyone who’s got it, you have to live with it,” the actress shared. “I can’t now see the television, I can’t see to read at all. I can’t see anything clearly.”

In October, Dench revealed that she can no longer act on stage or in movies due to her condition.

“I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play anymore. I can’t do a film anymore. I can’t read anymore,” Dench told BBC’s Today, as cited by the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on aging, Dench added, “There’s nothing to say for it at all. I don’t think about it too much.”