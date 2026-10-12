Judi Dench Reveals Surprising Way She Wants to Pass

Dame Judi Dench has no plans to slow down quietly, and the legendary actress already has an idea of how she would like her life to end.

The Oscar winner, 91, revealed that she would love to die in a theater dressing room after a performance, following the example of fellow actor Newton Blick. She also joked about wanting to remain adventurous well into her later years.

Dench Doesn’t Plan on Retiring

“I want to be like Newton Blick, who died in his dressing room after a performance. I want to be one of those women who throw themselves out of planes when they’re 100,” Dench told The Times.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star also made her feelings clear about being described as a “national treasure,” a label often given to beloved British entertainers.

“Loathe it,” Dench exclaimed. “Makes me sound like a dusty old relic that’s been stuffed away in the back of the cupboard, along with some dinosaur fossils and a broken Roman shield.”

Rather than embracing the idea of growing old gracefully, Dench said she would prefer to see certain words removed from the conversation entirely.

The actress said she would like to “banish” words such as “retire,” “vintage” and “old,” making it clear that she does not appreciate people assuming she should step away from her career because of her age.

“They give you a dressing room nearer the stage. Otherwise, forget it,” she said of the perks of aging. “And you have to contend with people asking, ‘When are you going to retire?’ or, ‘Isn’t it about time you put your feet up?’ No, it bloody well isn’t.”

Dench has continued working while living with macular degeneration, the same eye condition her mother had. The disease causes vision loss, creating challenges for the actress as she navigates daily life.

She explained that she has learned to rely on others while sometimes pretending she can see more clearly than she can.

“I’m quite good at acting as if I can see,” she said. “But then people think I’m cutting them dead when I don’t smile or recognize them.”

Dench Recalls a Hilarious Moment at the Oscars

Despite the challenges, Dench has enjoyed a celebrated career spanning decades. She particularly loved playing M in eight James Bond films over approximately 20 years.

“I loved playing M because it was great to be able to tell all those men where to get off; put them in their place,” she said.

Dench also recalled a memorable experience at the Academy Awards when she and her daughter, actress Finty Williams, arrived too late to enter the ceremony. They were eventually let inside after Charlize Theron persuaded security to open the doors.

The story offered another glimpse of Dench’s sharp sense of humor, which remains a defining part of her personality.

While she has faced changes that come with age, Dench’s latest comments make one thing clear: She has little interest in letting other people decide when her remarkable career should end.