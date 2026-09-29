John Goodman, 74, Wows in Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Wife & Shows Off His 200-Pound Weight Loss

When John Goodman walked the red carpet at the “Digger” premiere on Monday, September 28, he looked great, and he showed off incredible weight loss. The event was held at Directors Village in Los Angeles, California, and his wife, Anna Beth Goodman, accompanied him for a rare appearance.

John Goodman Looks Great on ‘Digger’ Red Carpet

Getty John Goodman and his wife Anna Beth Goodman attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “Digger”

John and Anna Beth married in New Orleans in 1989 after meeting while he was in Missouri filming “Everybody’s All-American.”

“At Tipitina’s [music club]. I was shooting Everybody’s All-American. I went to this Halloween party, and she walked up to me and said, ‘Hi,’” John told Elle in 2012. “I couldn’t figure out why anyone that pretty was talking to me.” Their marriage has lasted decades, and they looked happy to be at the premiere together.

Getty John Goodman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Digger”

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For the event, John chose a classic black suit and a white-and-gray striped collared shirt with a gray tie. Anna Beth looked pretty in a burgundy outfit. She wore her hair down for a relaxed finish.

John Goodman’s Weight Loss Journey

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John’s weight loss journey started almost two decades ago. In a 2010 interview with People, he revealed what inspired him. “I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste,” he said. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your (expletive) and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

In 2018, he revealed that he had lost around 200 pounds, E! News reports. At his heaviest, John revealed he was almost 400 pounds. He discussed this in an interview with CBS’ “Late Night with David Letterman,” noting how his weight would increase and decrease and he was in a constant struggle.

“I’d get off of ‘Roseanne’ — every spring. I’d lose 60 pounds every spring,” he said, TV Guide reports. “And then I got too fond of the barley corn.” He said that made him gain all the weight he had lost back and even more.

Eight years later, his life had changed significantly. “It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,’” he told AARP The Magazine in 2018. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth. But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on—when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar.”

John Goodman Focuses on Getting Active

Getty John Goodman at an event in 2010

In addition to changing his eating habits, the “Roseanne” actor also focused on getting active with boxing and walking. “I dug it. Yeah. Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn,” he told The Rolling Stone in 2023. “I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it.”

He added, “But it’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great.”

Another significant change he made in his life was in 2007, when he made the decision to get sober after decades of struggling with alcoholism.