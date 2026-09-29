Oscar Winner Continues To Show Unwavering Support for Kaia Gerber Following Passing of Her Brother

Following the passing of her brother, Presley, Kaia Gerber has received an influx of support, including from her co-star in Palm Royale, Laura Dern.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner was spotted outside Kaia’s Hollywood Hills home for the second time in just a matter of days. She was first seen at the home bringing flowers and groceries, and then returned three days later.

Presley, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died on Sept, 20 at a Santa Monica, California, at a rehab facility, with his cause of death being a suspected overdose.

Along with co-starring alongside Kaia, Dern has also been a longtime friend of Crawford. Other stars who have shown support include George Clooney and his wife, Amal, who arrived at Kaia’s residence shortly after Presley’s passing.

Memorial Details for Presley Gerber Revealed

Presley’s family is planning a “very intimate” memorial following his tragic passing, a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley,” the insider says. “It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there.”

Another source added that the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial.”

“They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him, the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” they explained. “The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach.”

TMZ previously reported that Presley’s body was created at Rose Family Funeral, with his ashes being kept at his parents’ Malibu mansion.

Presley Gerber’s Ex-Girlfriend Pays Tribute

Muleiplt people have paid tribute to Presley following news of his passing.

That icludes his ex-girlfriend Cameron Rorrison.

“I’ve had a difficult time finding the words as I feel like nothing I could say would ever do justice to the person Presley was,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Anyone who was lucky enough to have the gift of knowing Presley will know him and remember him for his wide open heart, his inspiring compassion, and incredible understanding.”

She added that he was “one of the most amazing things about him was his humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next.”

“He was an angel in this life and will be in the next,” she continued. “I hope you can feel the outpouring of love up there Pres.”

The two dated from 2018 to 2020, but she is just one of the few who were romantically tied to Presley that have paid tribute.

“Gerber’s ex Charlotte D’Alessio shared numerous photos of the two, while writing, “rest easy king,” adding, “Love you so much Pres connected for life I’ll talk to you soon.”

Former Bravo star Lexi Wood, called him “one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people.”