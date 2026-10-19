Sandra Bullock Pushing for Keanu Reeves Reunion: Report

Sandra Bullock is reportedly determined to reunite with Keanu Reeves on the big screen.

According to an October 16 report by Star, the 62-year-old actress is pushing for the reunion to happen as soon as possible.

“There’s a renewed sense of urgency around the idea now that she’s done with the whole drawn-out release of ‘Practical Magic 2,'” the source told the outlet. “Now that she’s finally got some free time, she’s ready to really push and make it a reality.”

Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock to Star in New Romantic Thriller

Getty Keanu Reeves – Sandra Bullock

In May 2025, Deadline reported that Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves were teaming up again for an untitled romantic thriller in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

Noah Oppenheim is writing the screenplay, but details about the plot have yet to be revealed.

Bullock and Reeves starred in 1994’s “Speed” and 2006’s “The Lake House.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May, Reeves admitted that he and Bullock have always wanted to reunite again.

“She and I had always wanted to work together [again],” the actor added. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve been trying to figure out what we could do.”

Getty Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock

Meanwhile, Oppenheim previously told “The Disclosure” podcast he’s working hard to make Reeves and Bullock’s long-awaited reunion worth the wait.

“I’m deep in it, writing as we speak,” he revealed in October 2025. He also teased that the untitled romantic thriller “puts the two of them together in a way that captures the unique and exceptional chemistry that people love when they share the screen.”

Reeves and Bullock’s reunion movie is said to be very special for the longtime friends, according to Star.

“Making one more movie together isn’t about delivering a hit — although that is important to both of them — it’s about celebrating this crazy trip they’ve been on for more than 30 years,” a source told the outlet. “They really have a special friendship.”

Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock’s Beautiful Friendship

Getty Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have maintained a good friendship.

The source added that Bullock particularly leaned on Reeves following the death of her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, in 2023.

“Keanu was right there for her, sometimes in person, sometimes on the phone,” the insider added. “Their connection is deep and meaningful and exists outside of the business of Hollywood.”

In May 2019, Reeves surprised fans when he revealed he had a crush on Bullock.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he watched a clip of Bullock admitting on the same show that she had a crush on him.

“She obviously didn’t know that I had a crush on her, either,” Reeves told DeGeneres.

When asked why he didn’t pursue her, Reeves replied, “We were working.” He added, “It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person.”