Rita Wilson Sheds Light on the Upcoming ‘Girls’ Revival

Rita Wilson joined the cast of HBO’s “Girls” as Evie Michaels during the show’s second season. Now, several days after Lena Dunham announced plans for a revival series, the beloved “Sleepless in Seattle” star is teasing her return for the new crop of episodes.

Rita Wilson Has Been In Touch With Lena Dunham About the ‘Girls’ Revival

Getty Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were spotted on a date night in NYC.

PEOPLE interviewed Wilson in October 2026 and asked about the “Girls” revival and whether she would be part of the cast. “That is what I’m hearing, so I don’t think Lena would be lying about that,” she said.

When talking about the planned series, Wilson said she was “so excited.” According to her, “Oh my gosh, yes. I mean, Lena is one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with. I would do anything for her.”

“I would bend over backwards. And then I love Allison Williams who, you know, I was lucky enough to play her mom, the actress continued. Regarding the show itself, Wilson surmised, “I know Lena’s gotta be cooking up something very good.”

In July 2025, Wilson also discussed working with Dunham on “Girls” and her newer series, “Too Much.” She told the New York Times, “I feel liberated working with Lena. I felt that way on ‘Girls,’ and I felt that way on ‘Too Much.'”

The ‘Girls’ Revival Was Announced in October

Getty Lena Dunham

According to Variety, HBO greenlit the upcoming “Girls” revival in October 2026. Production on the five-episode limited series will begin in 2027, with Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet all set to return. Andrew Rannells will also reprise his role.

Judd Apatow will also return as the executive producer alongside Dunham, Ilene S. Landress, and Michael P. Cohen. Dunham released a statement about the show, saying, “We always said we would only return to ‘Girls’ if there was a specific story we were burning to tell.”

“I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop,” she continued.

Dunham then said, “It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”

Notably, this announcement came after years of Dunham stating that she’d be open to reviving the series. She told Variety in 2025, “If we had something to say that was really specific and it was a moment in their lives where we felt like revisiting it — like millennial women becoming mothers or stepping into menopause or going to live at old-age homes — I would always want to work with those people again.”