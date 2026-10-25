Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Reveal It’s ‘Total Chaos’ Whenever the ‘Full House’ Cast Reunites

For fans of beloved 1990s TV hit “Full House,” watching the cast reunite over the years has always proven to be a heartwarming experience — and, following the tragic passing of star Bob Saget, one that’s occasionally bittersweet.

It’s happened regularly, and even resulted in a Netflix spinoff series, “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons (just three less than the original series).

According to two members of the show’s cast, however, those reunions can become wild, chaotic and incredibly fun experiences.

‘A Weird, Insane, Inside-Joking, Crazy Family’

In a new joint interview with People, “Full House” co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber discuss the excitement they feel whenever the cast gets back together.

“It’s total chaos, but it’s fun,” Sweetin said during a recent appearance at 90s Con, when she and Barber reunited with their former co-star Dave Coulier.

“I mean, we’re family,” she said of getting the old band back together. “We’re a weird, insane, inside-joking, crazy family.”

Barber concurred, especially the part about the cast’s inside jokes.

“We love inside jokes,” Barber divulged.

“People are like, ‘Why are they laughing? That’s not funny.’ But to us — after almost 40 years of friendship and family — we laugh at everything,” she explained

A Friendship Spanning Decades

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As People points out, Sweetin and Barber — who played Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively — host their popular “Full House” rewatch podcast, “How Rude, Tanneritos!”

The podcast is a natural extension of their real-life friendship, something the duo expounded upon a few years back in a 2023 interview with People.

As Barber explained, the Netflix revival, “Fuller House,” strengthened their bond even further.

“Jodie and I have always been close and ‘Fuller House’ just brought us even closer, and so I’m expecting that this podcast will do the same. We’re just going to get even closer,” Barber said during that interview, in which the two were promoting the launch of their podcast.

“‘Full House’ was our childhood for eight years, eight very formative years. And so getting to relive those memories, things that we haven’t thought about in 35 years, I expect it’s going to deepen our bond even more than it already is.”

Quipped Barber: “At least I hope so. Or maybe we’ll hate each other at the end of this. I don’t know.”

“No, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I don’t see that as being possible,” Sweetin continued. “But yeah, I’m really excited to see what we get to do with this podcast. I think the fans are going to love it.”

Embarking on their podcast journey together, Barber explained that “after you’ve known someone for over 35 years,” it becomes easier to work together on projects.

“I can be so honest with Jodie. We can be honest with each other,” she explained. “We disagree with each other, and that’s fine. We love each other through all of it. That’s the great thing about having a friendship like this, is that it’s based on honesty and trust and familiarity. I know all of Jodie’s quirks. I’m just like, ‘Jodie, go check your email. You’re behind.'”