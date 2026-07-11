Anthony Hopkins Makes Surprising Career Move at 88

Anthony Hopkins is adding another impressive accomplishment to his legendary career.

The two-time Academy Award winner has officially released his first single as a composer at the age of 88, proving it’s never too late to pursue a lifelong passion.

All About the New Album

Hopkins’ debut track, titled “Bracken Road,” serves as the first release from his upcoming orchestral album, “Life is a Dream.”

According to Decca Classics, the album features “a selection of orchestral works written across more than six decades,” showcasing music Hopkins has quietly composed throughout much of his life while simultaneously building one of Hollywood’s most celebrated acting careers.

Although audiences know Hopkins for unforgettable performances in films like “The Silence of the Lambs,” where he portrayed Hannibal Lecter, music has always held a special place in his heart.

“Music was my first desire, my first wish,” Hopkins said in a statement announcing the project.

The actor explained that composing has been a constant throughout his life.

“I’ve been composing music all my life. Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them.”

Hopkins Has Played the Piano Since He Was a Child

Hopkins’ relationship with music began remarkably early.

He started playing piano when he was just 4 years old and began improvising by age 6. As a teenager, he was already writing music for local theater productions in his native Wales.

Even after acting became his full-time profession, he never abandoned composing. Instead, he continued writing music behind the scenes, gradually building the collection of works that now make up ”Life is a Dream.”

The upcoming album was recorded in London at Alexandra Palace with the Philharmonia Orchestra under the direction of Grammy-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

According to Decca Classics, the project draws inspiration from Hopkins’ family, his Welsh roots and the experiences that have shaped his remarkable life.

Dudamel praised Hopkins’ artistic talents, saying they extend far beyond acting.

“Anthony is one of those rare artists whose creative voice transcends any single medium.”

He continued, “The same depth of imagination, humanity, and emotional truth that has defined his extraordinary work on stage and screen is present in his music.”

“The same depth of imagination, humanity, and emotional truth that has defined his extraordinary work on stage and screen is present in his music,” Dudamel added. “Anthony approaches music with the heart of a storyteller and the instincts of a poet, creating sound worlds that are both deeply personal and universally resonant.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Music has also been a source of comfort for Hopkins over the years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the actor shared a heartwarming video of himself playing the piano while his beloved cat, Niblo, sat nearby listening, giving fans another glimpse of his lifelong love for music.

Fans flooded social media with messages celebrating the announcement of Hopkins’ latest creative chapter.

“This beautiful man is living every artist’s on earth dream,” one person wrote.

Another simply commented, “Beautiful music.”

Others praised the Oscar winner’s continued creativity, writing, “my all time favorite. i adore eveything about this true Artist. what an icon and inspiration,” while another fan added, “THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL NEWS.”

Another supporter congratulated the actor, writing, “Congratulations to Sir Anthony!! One of my favorite actors who is now unfolding another beautiful part of his soul!!”