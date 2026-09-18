‘Forrest Gump’ Star Gary Sinise Vulnerably Discusses His Emotional Turmoil After His Son’s Tragic Passing, ‘The Hole in the Heart is Always There’

Actor Gary Sinise lost his son, Mac, on January 5, 2024, to cancer.

Two and a half years after Mac’s passing, the actor is reflecting on the conversations they had in his final days.

Gary Sinise Bravely Discusses Working Through Grief After His Son Passed Away

Losing a child is one of the most unbearable pains imagineable. Two years after losing his son, Gary Sinise is publicly speaking about his grief journey.

“Actor @garysiniseofficial’s son Mac died in 2024 from a rare cancer called chordoma. He talks with @andersoncooper about the questions he didn’t ask Mac before his death, and how he feels about that now. Watch the full conversation at cnn.com/allthereis #grief #allthereis,” the official “All There Is” show captioned a new post.

“I said, ‘What are you thinking about, Mac?’ And he said, ‘I’m thinking about death, Dad.’ And that sort of knocked me for a loop,” Sinise remembered while speaking to Anderson Cooper.

“And I just told him, ‘We’re gonna get this. We’re gonna beat it.’ And we never talked about that again,” he added.

Anderson Cooper asked Sinise if he regretted ending the conversation. He admitted that a part of him wishes they could’ve had a deeper conversation about his son’s inevitable passing.

“Gosh, you know, you get so emotional about it,” Sinise continued, fighting back tears. “When I do think about wanting to talk to him and just to have a little more time with him to see how he was feeling. But I know he was accepting of where things were and grief changes as time goes on. The missing loved one is forever there. The hole in the heart is always there.”

Listeners React to Gary Sinise’s Display of Vulnerability

Navigating grief is never easy. Many fans related to Gary Sinise’s journey and thanked him for sharing his personal challenges.

“The physical separation is unbearable 💔 and you wonder how they are, where they are, if they are scared, if they can see you… you wonder and wonder. It’s just so hard,” one listener shared in the comments.

“Gary has some of the best discussions about grief, I really appreciate how he vulnerably shares, he is teaching so much and helping so many learn and heal,” another thoughtfully added.

The Actor Continues Giving Back

No matter how painful the grief has been, Gary Sinise still works tirelessly to support causes he holds dear. He founded the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011, an organization designed to support veterans, first responders, and their families.

Even while mourning Mac’s passing, the “Forrest Gump” star kept the important work going.

Now, the 71-year-old looks for ways to serve others, especially those who are grieving.

“In Boston today to visit the firehouse of our Gary Sinise Foundation friend, fallen firefighter Bobby (BK) Kilduff. Served food to some of our heroes and their families,” Sinise captioned an Instagram post in August.

“BK dedicated his life to serving others, and it was very special to spend time with the men and women who knew and loved him and who continue that tradition of service every day,” he continued. “Always grateful for the opportunity to say thank you to our first responders and their families. God bless you all.”

Our hearts go out to Gary Sinise and his family as they continue honoring Mac.