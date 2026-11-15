Parker Posey Fights Back Tears While Remembering Late Co-Star Catherine O’Hara

Long before making her reality TV debut with “The Mob” and garnering critical acclaim for her performance in “The White Lotus,” Parker Posey co-starred with the late Catherine O’Hara in a few Christopher Guest-directed comedy movies.

During a recent interview, Posey became emotional when recalling O’Hara, who passed away in January at age 71.

Remembering Catherine O’Hara

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Posey appeared in a recent epside of “The Kyle Buchanan Show,” in which she revealed she’d recently rewatched a scene from one of those films, the folk music-spoofing mockumentary “A Mighty Wind.”

In the film, Posey plays a member of The New Main Street Singers, a venerable folk group with just one original member. O’Hara and her “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy played estranged folk duo Mitch & Mickey, a former couple who reunite for a benefit concert after decades apart to sing their beloved hit “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow,” which always ended in performance with the two sharing a kiss.

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“I was rewatching that, the end of ‘A Mighty Wind’ when Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy do their final performance and everyone’s wondering if they’ll kiss,” Posey said, via People.

“So much of that sequence pivots on your reactions to them. You’re watching them. You’re feeling the exact same things that the audience feels.”

What made that particular movie different than the others in which they’d appeared — including “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show” and “For Your Consideration” — was that the cast embarked on a live concert tour to promote the movie.

“And I would watch them sing in the wings at like some punk club in D.C, and they made me sob,” she recalled, as tears began forming.

“The love between them as performers was so beautiful,” she said of O’Hara and Levy while fighting back tears. “They’ve worked together for like 30 years. It was so beautiful. I loved it.”

Recalling her experiences acting alongside O’Hara, Posey said that she worked from a “completely generous place,” and marveled at “the creativity that came out of her.”

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That was evident in “Best in Show,” set in the world of competitive dog shows, when O’Hara hatched an idea to do “the funniest walk” in a scene.

“It bubbled up for her. It was just so easy and there was just so much love there,” Posey said, recalling that she and the rest of the cast “would just laugh so hard” at O’Hara until she prompted them to stop by declaring, “Think of your dog that’s dying.”

A Sweet Moment at the Oscars

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When “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song, O’Hara and Levy performed it at the Academy Awards ceremony — in character, costumed as Mitch & Mickey.

Levy looked back at the moment during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“One of the most nerve-racking experiences I’ve ever gone through,” Levy recalled. “When you hear you’re going to be singing at the Oscars, you’re like, ‘Well, jeez, that’s really something.’ But when you’re backstage ready to go on … I remember, I was standing as Jamie Lee Curtis — who was introducing us, because her husband directed the movie — and Catherine O’Hara is standing on the other side of the stage and I’m over here, and during the intro I happen to look over to Catherine, as if to say, ‘What are we doing here?'”