‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Is Scorching in See-Through Bodysuit in New Photos

Actress Erin Moriarty has treated her fans to a sizzling new set of snaps in which she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Moriarty, 32, is known best for her role as Annie January, aka Starlight, in the satirical Amazon Prime superhero series “The Boys.” She has also had notable roles in shows like “Jessica Jones,” “True Detective,” and “Red Widow,” and appeared in movies like 2013’s “The Kings of Summer,” 2016’s “Captain Fantastic,” and 2018’s “Monster Party.”

The star has, sadly, had a rather tough time of it in recent years. She’s been the subject of harsh (and somewhat unfortunately misogynistic) scrutiny about her appearance and revealed a diagnosis of the autoimmune condition Graves’ disease in mid-2025.

However, there’s absolutely no denying she looks fabulous in her latest post on social media.

She shared a batch of new photographs with the 2.8 million followers on her Instagram account. Settings on the post mean it isn’t embeddable here, but you can still view it.

The post includes a carousel of five photos. In three of them, Moriarty looks stunning in a sheer black bodysuit, taking selfies in a mirror. The other two pictures are the moon over a busy street, and a text message she recently sent to someone saying “Olive you,” with a pictures of two cocktails (one of which has an olive in it).

Referencing that final image, Moriarty’s caption on her post reads, “Olive you,” and Sade’s 2000 track “By Your Side” plays over it.

Whether or not the post is directed at anyone in particular remains a mystery. Regardless, Moriarty’s fans loved it and rushed to the comments section to have their say on it.

Erin Moriarty’s Fans Think She’s a Goddess

Getty Erin Moriarty.

The comments section of Erin Moriarty’s post is full of lovely messages from her fans and followers. They love her latest photo drop and rightly think she looks amazing in the snaps.

One of Moriarty’s followers commented, “I hope you don’t get arrested looking that good 😂😍🙌🔥.”

Another follower wrote, “Ohhhh lordddd ma’am have mercyyy literally a goddess 🙌🏼😩.”

“Blessing my feed once again 🔥,” said someone else.

“It’s just showing off at this point 😂,” posted another Instagram user.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Tell me she isn’t perfect!! 😍”

One particularly enamored Spanish-speaking individual wrote, “Te amo hermosa 😘😘😍😍😘😍💯💯💯😘😘💘💕💖💞,” which translates as, “I love you beautiful 😘😘😍😍😘😍💯💯💯😘😘💘💕💖💞.”

Last but not least, a stunned fan commented, “Made Me just Say Out Loud Holy [expletive]… 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

Moriarty’s fans can now look forward to her upcoming project.

Moriarty Will Star in an Upcoming Horror Movie

Getty Erin Moriarty.

Since her last acting credit, which came in the fifth and final season of the aforementioned “The Boys,” Erin Moriarty has been absent from our screens. However, fans can look forward to her next role.

The gorgeous star will play a character called Marsha Becker in director Gary Fleder’s horror movie “True Haunting.”

The movie’s synopsis on IMDb reads as follows: “The terrifying story of the first televised exorcism on NBC in 1971. The NBC news segment was a success, the exorcism was not. Instead, it made things worse for the Becker family who lived there. Much worse.”

Moriarty will star alongside “Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower in the film. Bower will play her husband, Edwin Becker, in the true story.

The movie is in the post-production stage and is awaiting a confirmed release date. We can’t wait for that to happen.

Erin Moriarty’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.