Hugh Jackman Takes a Stand as He Urges Fans to Be Respectful of Ownership Rights

On Wednesday, October 14, Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram Stories to share something weighing heavily on his mind. He posted a long message, informing fans of ownership rights and urging them to do better about not taking content that does not belong to them.

Hugh Jackman Shares His Message About Content Rights

Getty Hugh Jackman at screening of “TWIGGY” in September 2026

“A gentle reminder …” he began his message. “Taking a screengrab of a video does not give you ownership of content. Those who claim that action gives them any right, for credit or ownership, is 100% incorrect. I have been sent specific accounts making this false claim. It is incorrect. I ask you to please stop. If anyone reposts a video or photo, the content is owned by the original creator. You cannot claim it as your own.”

He continued, “We’ve received many complaints, especially from brands with whom I associate. My handles are not the place for people to take credit for others’ work.” While the message does not go into specifics, it shows Jackman is taking a stand on ownership rights and gently reminding fans what the appropriate behavior is with regard to the use of someone else’s content.

This is not the first time Jackman has candidly spoken about social media. In 2019, he reacted to reports that there was someone pretending to be him. “Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

He continued, “I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me. Please know this… I have not and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do not give anyone you do not know your personal information! Please hear me… If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money… it is a SCAM.” The actor urged fans to protect themselves and stay safe.

Hugh Jackman’s Content on Instagram

This post is a change from the content that Jackman usually posts. The “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor posts playful content, brand partnerships, and sometimes shares a rare glimpse into his private life. Just one day before his statement, he posted a playful photo of himself and thanked friends and fans for the birthday wishes.

Jackman celebrated his 58th birthday on October 12. The actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself, and in the caption he shared his gratitude. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone for all of the sensational birthday wishes!” he wrote.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Happy birthday to our bestie,” a comment reads. “The love and appreciation you receive are a beautiful reflection of the joy you bring to so many people. May this new chapter of your life be filled with happiness, good health, love, and countless reasons to smile,” another person shared.

Other comments read, “Hugh, stay healthy and happy,” and “Happy birthday, Hugh Jackman! I love you so very much and hope you have the best birthday ever.”