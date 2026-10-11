Gwyneth Paltrow, 54, Shows Fans the Real Her With No Glam & Makeup-Free Appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a video of herself inside her kitchen as she cuddles her dog. In the caption, she told fans she was “jet-lagged,” but the best part of the post is that Paltrow looks so natural: her hair is not done, she has no makeup on, and she is in casual clothes.

Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Breakfast in Makeup-Free Video

In the clip on Instagram, she shows fans she will be making ribboned eggs. She pans the camera over to the ingredients she will use, including items from her home garden. In the caption, the “Iron Man” star wrote, “Jet-lagged ribboned eggs recipe from @narasmith’s new cookbook Homemade. Super easy but still impressive, exactly what I was going for pre-dawn. Added fresh herbs from the garden and some beautiful chanterelle mushrooms, but she says you can take liberties.”

Fans reacted to the video in the post’s comment section. “Love the boyfriend breakfast series xo great job GP,” a comment reads. “Early mornings in the kitchen,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “There’s something magnetic about a woman who keeps evolving, surprising the world, and staying true to herself. As an actress, I find that kind of presence truly inspiring,” “Love your garden,” “This is such gourmet yet comfort breakfast to have!”

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears No Makeup With Confidence

Wearing no makeup isn’t unusual for Paltrow, but it is empowering to see someone so high-profile feel comfortable enough in her skin to make a post on social media without any glam. “I barely ever wear makeup,” Paltrow previously told Kim Kardashian on “The Goop Podcast,” NickiSwift reports. “I hate it, I literally hate it; I want to scrape it off my face. I’m such a tomboy in that way.”

In 2020, Paltrow opted to go makeup-free in People’s Beautiful Issue. “I’ve never been a makeup person really. I always love not wearing makeup. For me, makeup has always meant that I’m going to work,” she told People. Paltrow continued, “I went to an all-girls school, and we didn’t wear makeup. We weren’t dressing up for anyone. All through junior high and high school, makeup never became part of my routine. And I think part of that is because I was always a little bit of a tomboy. I like the feeling of having clean skin.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Importance of Inclusivity

She also discussed how the perception of beauty has changed since she was a teenager, with the ideal image once resembling a Barbie doll. “When I was in my formative years, we were told that beauty was basically a Barbie doll; by the time my daughter was in her formative years, that had changed tremendously,” she said. “And I’ve always thought that’s real progression. When I think about me being a kid in the early ’80s and what I was shown as examples is much different than what she was shown. As we continue to become more inclusive around our ideas of what is aspirational beauty, we all win.”

Paltrow emphasized the importance of self-acceptance but noted that this normally comes with age. At 54, she seems comfortable in her skin and lives life to the fullest.