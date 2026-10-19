Eric Dane Reveals Why He Was Let Go From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in Posthumous Memoir

Eric Dane has opened up on why he was let go from “Grey’s Anatomy” in his posthumous memoir. The late actor played the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, but was unofficially known as Dr. McSteamy on the ABC medical drama, alongside Dr. McDreamy, or Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

The popular actor passed away on February 19, 2027, at the age of 53, following` a battle with ALS. Meanwhile, Dane before he passed, he wrote a memoir, which will be published posthumously, titled “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans wondered why Eric was let go from the popular hospital drama and now, it has been revealed. An excerpt from the memoir revealed by People on Sunday, Oct 18, the actor wrote of his struggles with addiction during his time on the show, as well as why he ultimately believed he was written out.

Why Did Eric Dane Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Getty Eric Dane (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Eric joined “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2006, in the role of Dr. Mark Sloan and quickly became one of the most recognizable stars in the hospital drama. However, during his time on the show, Dane struggled with addiction. This led to a relapse involving prescription painkillers in around 2008.

Dane wrote in his memoir that his behaviour changed on set as he struggled with his health, leading to him becoming increasingly withdrawn. This led to his co-stars being concerned over the actor’s health.

In the excerpt from the memoir, series creator Shonda Rhimes approached Dane several times and offered him support if he felt he needed to take a break. Dane also revealed that he attended rehabilitation treatment five times during the time he was on the series. He wrote that he was mentally checking out towards the end of his time on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Speaking of his character on the show, Eric wrote, “I love Mark Sloan, but I need to quit him.” In 2012, towards the end of season 8, Rhimes told him he would not return for the next season.

Money Was The Deciding Factor

While Dane acknowledged that while his addiction struggles may have had a negative effect on his standing on the show, he believed money was the deciding factor. He wrote in the memoir that his departure was not due to his addiction, but does admit this likely didn’t help his situation.

The actor explained that he believed he had become too expensive for the medical drama and that he was considered expendable, despite his character’s popularity.

“The reason comes down to money … Despite Mark Sloan’s popularity, I have become too expensive. I have become expendable,” he writes.

After leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” Dane had a major role in the TNT drama, “The Last Ship.” During filming in 2017, he checked into a treatment center for his depression, leading to production shutting down for six weeks.

Eric Dane’s memoir, “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” is set to release on November 3 through The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House.