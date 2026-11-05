Is Scott Speedman Coming Back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Scott Speedman’s ABC show “R.J. Decker” has already aired its Season 2 finale. The season ending has “Grey’s Anatomy” fans wondering if Speedman is headed back to Grey Sloan as Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) fiancé Nick.

Is Scott Speedman Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 23?

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The “Felicity” alum has been one busy guy, leading “R.J. Decker,” but that doesn’t mean he has put “Grey’s Anatomy” in his rearview. In fact, Speedman revealed when “R.J. Decker” was greenlit that he planned on pulling double duty as much as his schedule would allow.

During an interview on “Live With Kelly & Mark” last week, Speedman revealed that he will go back to “Grey’s Anatomy” this season. Speedman slipped it in as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wondered if fans would see a Nick and Meredith wedding on Season 23 of the hit ABC show.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what is happening. I am shooting R.J. Decker. I got back to Grey’s Anatomy later this season, so we’ll see,” he expressed.

Meredith proposed to Nick in the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 finale after he was severely injured in a major bridge collapse. Nick had to undergo emergency surgery, leading Meredith to overcome her fear and worry about marriage and pop the question.

Due to Speedman’s schedule, Nick hasn’t been part of the current season of “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor doesn’t have much time left to make an appearance, as Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) revealed fans are getting a much shorter season of the hit ABC show.

Speaking with TV Line, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Meg Marinis addressed the wedding and Speedman’s future on the show. “Both Ellen [Pompeo] and Scott [Speedman] are super busy, so we’ll take them as often as we can get them,” she expressed, adding about the wedding, “It’s Meredith Grey, so don’t expect a poofy white dress.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote Season 2 of “R.J. Decker,” Speedman reiterated that he wasn’t done with “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“I’ll be doing something this season. I just don’t know to what degree just yet. With [showrunner] Meg [Marinis], I always check in about when they want me to do stuff and what they’re thinking. I’ve been so honestly so busy with this that I don’t have time to do much of anything else,” he shared.

Speedman made his “Grey’s Anatomy” debut in Season 14 as transplant surgeon Nick Marsh. However, it wasn’t Season 18 when he became a series regular.

Will ‘R.J. Decker’ Return for Season 3?

The ABC drama “R.J. Decker” had its Season 2 finale on Tuesday, October 27, with only seven episodes in the season. It was surprising for fans that the season was so short, worrying some that this might be the end of the road for “R.J. Decker.”

ABC has not renewed or canceled “R.J. Decker,” but the shorter season certainly doesn’t bode well for the show. If “R.J. Decker” doesn’t come back, that would free up Speedman for more time on “Grey’s Anatomy” or to do something else.

Speedman has put his full support behind “R.J. Decker,” including signing on as a first-time executive producer. The actor enjoys the character and has admitted wanting to dive deeper into him, so hopefully that will happen.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.