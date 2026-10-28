Video – A Behind-the-Scenes Table Read of Eric Dane From Season 7 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Over eight months after beloved actor Eric Dane passed away following his battle with ALS, fans are reminded of just how amazing he was as Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy on “Grey’s Anatomy.” A behind-the-scenes video from a table read featuring Dane has been making the rounds on social media, and it’s so good.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 7 Table Read Featuring Eric Dane

McSteamy burst onto the “Grey’s Anatomy” scene on Season 2, instantly becoming a fan favorite. The character stuck around until Season 9 when Mark died from injuries sustained in a plane crash involving many from the staff of the hospital.

A behind-the-scenes video of a table read from Season 7 has fans buzzing about Dane and his character. In the footage, Dane is seated next to Chyler Leigh, who played Lexie, the half-sister of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Sloan’s love interest, and Kim Raver, who played Teddy.

The Season 7 scene features Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) screaming at Mark, not having a say in his baby’s life. Fans will recall that Mark got Callie (Sara Ramirez) pregnant when she and Arizona were on a break. They got back together, and then Callie learned she was pregnant with baby Sofia.

Dane can be seen at the table read, and Capshaw can be heard as they run the lines. The footage flips back and forth between the table read and the scene that aired on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

It’s an emotional scene as Mark and Arizona fight over their place in the baby’s life. “Grey’s table read Season 7, missing the old cast” is written across the footage. Fans hopped into the video’s comments section to share their thoughts on this heartbreaking throwback.

“He was good, he was very good!❤️,” wrote a fan. Another fan shared, “Mark😢we miss you so much😢❤️.” One fan said, “Rest easy Eric Dane. Gone but never forgotten.” “Oh, Eric Dane… 😢…. damn, he was truly great” insisted a different fan.

Many fans expressed their unhappiness with the character of Arizona in the video. However, most simply admitted to being heartbroken over the loss of Dane and also missing having McSteamy on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Why Did Eric Dane Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

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There’s no question that McSteamy remains one of the most beloved characters on the ABC drama. It was a shock to fans when McSteamy was killed off in Season 9.

In his memoir, “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments,” which will be released on November 3, Dane revealed his addiction plagued him during his time on “Grey’s Anatomy.” People magazine published an excerpt from the book where Dane shared that Shonda Rhimes offered to help him by giving him a break from the show if he needed and wanted.

“I love Mark Sloan, but I need to quit him. I feel as if I’ve squeezed every ounce of life out of that character, have investigated and mined every nuance of his being. I’ve spent eight years living in his skin, and my time has come. I’ve had enough. But I don’t know how to get off that train,” he wrote.

Toward the end of Season 8, Rhimes informed Dane he wasn’t coming back for Season 9. In the end, he would return for the first two episodes of Season 9 before Mark died.

“My Grey’s Anatomy ending does come, but not because of my addiction, although it’s safe to say my addiction didn’t help. The reason comes down to money … Despite Mark Sloan’s popularity, I have become too expensive. I have become expendable,” Dane shared in the book.

After the hit ABC show, Dane found success on “Euphoria,” “The Last Ship,” and “Countdown,” to name a few.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.