Meredith Grey Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 — Here’s Everything You Need to Watch Live

You will not want to miss an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23. While Ellen Pompeo isn’t returning as a series regular on the screen, she will be back for some episodes, and the trailer promises us that it will be the season premiere. You will not want to miss her back in the OR at all!

On top of that, Bailey is starting a new adventure. She’s heading back to school to get her Master’s Degree, and it’s such a huge moment for her character. We have everything you need to make sure you watch every episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 live. If you happen to miss it, we share how to watch on demand.

How to Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Live

ABC GREY’S ANATOMY – “Collide” – After a collision at Sea-Tac sends a surge of critically injured patients to Grey Sloan, the unveiling of its controversial new VIP floor is thrown into chaos as doctors race to save lives amid impossible choices. THURSDAY, OCT. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ser Baffo) JASON GEORGE, CHANDRA WILSON, ANTHONY HILL

All episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 will air on ABC. The first episode premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the network, following the two premieres of the wild first responder dramas, “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Nashville.” It’s a night of medical emergencies!

You can watch ABC live in a few ways, including via your cable provider and even on the ABC website. Don’t forget that companies such as Sling TV and DirecTV are set up to allow you to watch live as well.

Then there’s Hulu. While this is a streaming platform, there is Hulu Live to be able to watch in real time on the go. If you happen to miss the episodes, you can use Hulu to catch up. Episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Fridays. Previous seasons are available on both Hulu and Netflix.

What to Expect on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23

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There’s a lot going on in the new season, and it all starts with Meredith returning. The last we saw of her, she accepted the proposal from Nick and the two are set to plan their wedding. Showrunner Meg Marinis has warned that we probably won’t see a huge wedding for the two of them. For now, Meredith is focused on surgery when a plane crash brings in a major emergency.

She will also need to deal with Catherine Fox and a new doctor called Seth Norton. It’s not clear exactly where he’s from, but he wants Meredith’s expertise on a VIP floor. In the hospital? In Boston? None of this is made clear in the trailer, so you’ll want to watch the episodes to find out.

Meanwhile, the end of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 saw Toni go to Amelia’s apartment to share how she was falling in love with her, only for Amelia to have Cass in her bed. There’s going to be some awkwardness between the two as the new season starts. Hopefully, this doesn’t cause problems for Ben, who is now her plastics fellow and ready to prove himself.

Another character who will want to prove himself is Blue, who was fired at the end of the previous season for using an unapproved drug on a patient. Could Catherine get Webber to change his mind? That’s going to be difficult considering how hard he came down on the resident. His friends may not have his back all that much since he didn’t tend to have theirs, and they have their own problems. Jules is starting a relationship with Winston, and Simone has to deal with the fallout of sleeping with Lucas.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.