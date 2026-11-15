‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers for the Fall Finale (November 19)

“Grey’s Anatomy” has reached the fall finale point. If it seems like Season 23 of the hit ABC medical drama just began, well, it did on October 15. The fall finale on Thursday, November 19, will be Episode 6 of Season 23.

Dr. Webber Faces Off With Dr. Norton

Play

This week it was revealed that Grey Sloan will be inundated with patients after the news that another hospital is closing its doors. In the promo for the fall finale, Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) informs Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) that there isn’t enough room for all the patients.

Dr. Webber isn’t having it and announces they will use the new VIP Olympic floor. Dr. Seth Norton (James Wolk) immediately declares, “I cannot agree to that.” Then a shot of Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) strolling around the Olympic floor pops up on the screen.

Webber declares to his wife, Fox, that he won’t stand by and let Norton run Grey Sloan. Fox looks a bit perplexed at her husband’s behavior. Will she pull rank and help him or side with Norton?

Meanwhile, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) can be heard yelling at someone in a voiceover, saying the attendings are “bailing this sinking ship out with teaspoons.” It’s unclear who she is speaking to, but there are flashes of scenes popping up all over the screen as she talks.

One features Bailey walking quickly with Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), and Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) behind her. Another shows Bailey banging on a counter as Kwan and Adams look on with concern.

Quick glimpses of a worried Winston Ndugu and Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) flash across the screen, hinting that major trouble looms for the good doctors at Grey Sloan.

Link Faces a Major Crisis

Fans have been watching Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) spiral following his shoulder injury ever since Season 22. This week, Link’s ex Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) saw him getting a prescription for pain medication, which he declared was because of a small knee injury.

In the promo for “Grey’s Anatomy” fall finale titled “Till I Collapse,” Amelia expresses her concerns about Link to her girlfriend, Dr. Toni Wright (Jen Landon). The latter asks a question Amelia can’t seem to answer: “Do you think he has a problem?”

A flip of the scene shows Link struggling in the operating room. Link shakes his hand almost as if it’s going numb or something. Amelia asks, “Dr. Lincoln, are you okay?” before the scene fades to black.

The official synopsis for “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 Episode 6 reads: Grey Sloan is overrun with patients after a nearby hospital closes its doors; hospital leadership clashes over how best to manage the chaos.

No doubt chaos is the name of the game on “Grey’s Anatomy” in the next episode. Since it is the fall finale, fans should expect a major cliffhanger because that’s just what the show does and does well.

After the fall finale, the show will take a nearly two-month break for the holidays. Season 23 of “Grey’s Anatomy” will return on January 7, 2027. When it does return, a few episodes will air, as the season isn’t as long as previous seasons.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.