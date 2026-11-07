‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Star Lands ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role Amid Controversial Soap Storyline

Soap star Lawrence Saint-Victor is trading “The Bold and the Beautiful” drama for “Grey’s Anatomy” drama opposite OG star Chandra Wilson. Fans got their first glimpse of Victor in a quick promo for “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 Episode 5.

Who Does Lawrence Saint-Victor Play on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

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Saint-Victor has signed on with the hit ABC medical drama to play Mark, the new environmental health partner of Miranda Bailey’s (Wilson). “Grey’s Anatomy” fans know Bailey went back to school this season to influence health care policy that puts patients above insurance.

In the promo, Mark and Bailey are working closely together when Bailey’s husband Ben Warren (Jason George) comes home. Warren isn’t thrilled to see his wife, laughing and having a good time with hunky Mark.

When Bailey introduces Mark as her “environmental health partner” and places her hand on his shoulder, Warren gets all protective. Warren bluntly informs Mark that he is her “life partner,” though he tries to make it sound light-hearted. There’s no question Mark brings out Warren’s jealous side.

The episode titled “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” airs on Thursday, November 12 at 10/9c on ABC. It’s unclear how many episodes Saint-Victor will appear in given that he’s a school partner of Bailey’s.

Is Lawrence Saint-Victor Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as Carter?

Soap fans have wondered if this means Saint-Victor will be taking a break or even leaving “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Carter amid a super-heated and controversial storyline. The actor has played Carter on the CBS soap for 13 years and is currently front and center in a major storyline.

Saint-Victor’s stint on “Grey’s Anatomy” won’t impact his being on “The Bold and the Beautiful”. It’s a good thing, too, as Carter is embroiled in a crazy storyline where he slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the daughter of his best friend Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

At the time, Steffy thought her marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan) was over, and Carter thought his marriage to Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) was over. In true soap fashion, their marriages did not end, and Steffy got pregnant with Carter’s child.

To keep their secret, Carter came up with the plan for Steffy to be a surrogate for him and Daphne, who couldn’t have a child. Steffy opposed the idea, but Carter basically pushed her into it, which means at some point she will hand her child over to Carter and Daphne to raise.

Carter and Steffy just keep stacking lie upon lie to keep their one-night stand a secret, and it’s getting out of control. Saint-Victor spoke about his character’s situation on “The Bold and the Beautiful” during an interview with Daytime Confidential last month.

“I think what’s really great about this storyline is you’re watching this lie break down all these characters, and they’re acting in almost an opposite version of themselves. Right? Calm nice Carter is being very demanding and forceful. Badass Steffy is fragile. Daphne, who came in owning every space she walks into, is now like this baby is causing a level of vulnerability. Finn, who usually is here to support Steffy, is like “I’m demanding answers.” This lie is like flipping us all around as characters, and I think it’s going to keep flipping us!” he expressed.

The storyline has a long way to go since it only began a couple of months ago, so “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans better buckle up for more twists and turns.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays on CBS. “Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.