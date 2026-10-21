Soap Legends Return to ‘Bold & the Beautiful’ for Epic Reunion

“The Bold and the Beautiful” just had a couple of VIP visitors on set. Beloved soap legends and real-life good friends Susan Flannery (Stephanie) and Ian Buchanan (James) had an epic reunion with some of their former co-stars years after they both exited the hit CBS show.

Ian Buchanan and Susan Flannery Visit ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In an Instagram post, “The Bold and the Beautiful” executive producer Casey Kasprzyk shared a video of Buchanan sitting on the back of the golf cart while Flannery was up front. They could be seen waving at the camera.

It was smiles all around for the fan favorites in the short video. Kasprzyk kept his caption simple, writing, “#SusanFlannery #IanBuchanan.” Flannery opened up to Soap Opera Digest about being back at “The Bold and the Beautiful” after leaving the show in 2012.

“It was just lovely to be back and see everybody. It’s definitely like coming home in a way, even though it’s not the same studio. It’s really lovely to see old faces and old faces with new faces. It takes you back mentally. You start remembering what it was like back then, even things like how much your feet would ache at the end of the day from wearing six-inch heels,” she expressed.

The actress was reunited with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Alley Mills (Pam), and Jennifer Gareis (Donna).

Buchanan also shared his thoughts on what it was like to be back in “The Bold and the Beautiful” world. Even though the show isn’t filmed at Television Studios as it was when he and Flannery were on the soap, Buchanan said it was a “mind trip” to be on set again.

The actor shared that it was like going back in time as he looked at some of the iconic “The Bold and the Beautiful” sets, like the Forrester living room.

“It takes you back mentally, and you start remembering what it was like when you were here before. It’s lovely to see all these people again, even if you don’t know everybody. There’s something really special about coming back and seeing the show and the people who have been part of it for so long,” he shared.

Flannery played Stephanie for 25 years before she retired in 2012. Recently, the actress moved to Australia to be closer to her family. Buchanan played John from 1993 to 1999, then reprised the role numerous times. The last time Buchanan was on-screen was in 2027.

Soap Stars React to Susan Flannery and Ian Buchanan’s ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Visit

The comments section of Kasprzyk’s video had some familiar faces excited over this epic reunion.

“Soooooo good to see them today!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Gareis. “The Bold and the Beautiful” alum Maeve Quinlan declared, “NO FRICKING WAY!!!!!!!!! Omg Omg Omg This is epic! 🤴👸👑”

Don Diamont (Bill) and “Beyond the Gates” star Ashley Jones (Heather) each left clapping and heart emojis. “The Young and the Restless” star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) expressed, “YES!!!!!!!!!!!”

It was an epic reunion, that is for sure. Perhaps Buchanan and Flannery’s set visit will lead to a special surprise on-screen appearance.