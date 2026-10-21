Why Was This Wedding Moment So Special to ‘GH’ Star Maurice Benard? The Soap Vet Lets Fans In on the Celebration

Maurice Benard has been sharing some joyful family memories with fans, and one highlight from his daughter’s wedding came with a particularly sweet explanation.

The actor, who has portrayed Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” since 1993, recently had the honor of officiating his daughter Cassidy’s wedding. But his role in the ceremony was only part of what made the celebration memorable.

When the reception arrived, Benard found another reason to smile. He shared a glimpse of the festivities on social media, giving followers a look at a family moment that clearly meant a great deal to him.

Paula Benard and Grandson Milo Hit the Dance Floor

Maurice Benard posted a Reel featuring himself, his wife, Paula, and their grandson, Milo, enjoying the wedding reception.

While the trio’s dancing made for an adorable video, the actor explained why seeing Paula join in was especially meaningful.

“My wife was very happy with the wedding…the reason I know is she really doesn’t like to be on camera and she really doesn’t like to dance on camera, but it was a beautiful moment with baby Milo tearing it up like he’s some breakdancer.”

For someone who generally prefers to avoid dancing on camera, Paula appeared willing to make an exception for the family celebration.

And according to Benard’s playful description, Milo was more than ready for his own moment in the spotlight.

Between his grandson’s enthusiasm and his wife joining the fun, the soap veteran had plenty to celebrate beyond his special role in the ceremony.

Fans Show Paula and Milo Some Love

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The reception clip brought warm responses from followers, with several thanking Benard for sharing the occasion.

“We love seeing Paula on your posts. Tell her thank you for letting you share with your fans. Beautiful wedding,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Love these little pieces of your life… thanks for sharing.”

Paula’s wedding look also drew compliments, with fans praising her dress and hat.

“Such fun! He is too cute, and you and Paula look great! So blessed,” another follower added.

Others focused on the dancing, cheering on both Paula and Milo as they enjoyed the reception together.

The responses made clear that viewers appreciated more than a glimpse of the wedding festivities. They also enjoyed seeing the affection and happiness shared across generations of the Benard family.

A Family Celebration to Remember

Maurice and Paula have been married since August 11, 1990, and share three daughters and one son.

Their son, Joshua Benard, is also familiar to “General Hospital” viewers. He has appeared on the soap as a younger Sonny Corinthos and as Adam Wright.

This celebration, however, centered on Cassidy’s wedding and the loved ones gathered around her.

After helping his daughter mark the occasion as her officiant, Benard joined his wife and grandson for a little reception fun.

His explanation gave the video an especially personal touch: Paula’s willingness to dance on camera was, to him, a sign of just how happy she felt that day.