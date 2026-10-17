Which Soap Star Celebrated a Double Proposal in Paris? Co-Stars and Fans Share the Love

A romantic getaway to Paris came with a little extra sparkle for one soap star.

The actress delighted fans with an engagement announcement featuring a twist: both she and her partner popped the question. Their photos captured two proposals and plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Her “Beyond the Gates” co-stars quickly joined fans in showering the happy couple with love.

Arielle Prepetit Shares Her Engagement News

Arielle Prepetit, who has portrayed Naomi Hawthorne on “Beyond the Gates” since its February 2025 debut, is engaged to Rachel Jarrard.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, sharing photos from their Paris getaway. Rather than leaving the proposal to just one partner, both women dropped to one knee.

Their playful caption gave the romantic milestone a fitting introduction.

“Surprise!! We picked up a few souvenirs in Paris!”

And what’s better than a proposal? For this happy couple, the answer was two.

The carousel gave fans a glimpse of their special moments, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from viewers and Prepetit’s daytime family.

Her “Beyond the Gates” Co-Stars Share the Love

Karla Mosley, who portrays Prepetit’s on-screen mother, Dani Dupree, responded with an enthusiastic message.

“LOVE YOU!!! And congratulations!!! What a beautiful life!!!” Mosley wrote.

Lauren Buglioli, who plays Vanessa McBride, revealed that discovering the news sparked quite a reaction behind the scenes.

“The way I screamed and ran laps around the hair and makeup room upon seeing these pics 😭😭😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍 BURSTING! So so happy for you, beauties!!!”

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Mike Manning, who portrays Bradley “Smitty” Smith, also shared his excitement.

“LOVE THIS AHHHH. Congrats to you both!!” he commented.

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Joey Armstrong, explained that the announcement was a joyful way to start his time on Instagram.

“First thing I saw when I opened Insta today and made my heart go BOOM! 💥 So happy for you both! Congratulations!” Lindstrom wrote.

Judging by their responses, Prepetit’s co-stars were more than ready to help celebrate her next chapter.

Soap Fans Swoon Over the Paris Photos

Fans were equally delighted by the announcement, with several taking a moment to admire the couple’s engagement photos.

“First of all CONGRATS!!! Secondly, holy shit these are stunning photos,” one viewer wrote.

Another expressed surprise and excitement while sending the couple warm wishes.

“What?!!! OMG!! Congrats! That’s so fantastic & you both looked absolutely beautiful. I’m so very happy for you both.”

Between the Paris setting, the double proposal, and their cheeky announcement, Prepetit and Jarrard gave fans plenty to smile about.

The double proposal made the announcement especially sweet, giving each woman a chance to ask the big question and say yes in return. Their “souvenirs” caption also brought a little humor to a deeply personal milestone.

While viewers know Prepetit through Naomi’s life in Fairmont Crest, this update offered a joyful glimpse into her own. And the enthusiastic comments from her castmates made it clear that the celebration extended well beyond the couple’s Paris getaway.

Congratulations to the happy couple as they begin this exciting new chapter together!