Which Civil Rights Leader Is Giving ‘Beyond the Gates’ Its Flowers?

“Beyond the Gates” is earning recognition from someone outside the daytime television world.

A prominent civil rights leader recently took to social media to celebrate the groundbreaking soap’s Daytime Emmy nominations, giving a special shoutout to one of its stars.

The recognition prompted a grateful response from the actor, while soap fans and a fellow cast member joined in the celebration.

Rev. Al Sharpton Celebrates “Beyond the Gates”

Rev. Al Sharpton took to social media to congratulate Mike Manning and his “Beyond the Gates” castmates on their Daytime Emmy nominations.

“I wanted to take a moment to congratulate Mike Manning and the other actors on Beyond the Gates for their Daytime Emmy nominations,” Sharpton wrote.

Sharpton highlighted the show’s 15 nominations, describing that total as “a historical best for a daytime show in its first year.”

He also called attention to Manning’s character, Bradley “Smitty” Smith, and the family he helps bring to daytime television.

“Mike’s character is married to a Black Congressman and has two adopted kids, a first ever for daytime TV,” Sharpton wrote.

For a series that has made representation central to its storytelling, the recognition gave its cast and viewers another reason to celebrate.

Mike Manning Responds to the Recognition

Manning shared his appreciation on his own Instagram account, making it clear that Sharpton’s words meant a great deal to him.

“When a civil rights leader like @real_sharpton says nice things about your show, you listen. Thank you Reverend for the kind words. I am humbled and honored. And congrats to my castmates and fellow nominees. Whatever happens on Emmy night, I’m just happy to be there,” Manning wrote.

His co-star Karla Mosley, who portrays Dani Dupree, also expressed her excitement.

“That is SO COOL!!! Love @real_sharpton ❤️❤️❤️,” Mosley commented.

Fans were equally delighted to discover that the civil rights leader was following the soap.

“Wow, The Rev. Al Sharpton is watching Beyond The Gates with the rest of us!” one fan wrote.

Another viewer celebrated the recognition while praising the people behind the series.

“Haven’t missed an episode since it began! No surprise to me it has garnered all those nominations! Great actors and writers.”

“Beyond the Gates” Continues Making Daytime History

Play

“Beyond the Gates” made daytime history when it premiered in February 2025. Centered on the wealthy Dupree family, it is the first hour-long American daytime soap led by a Black family and the first daytime soap to center a Black family since “Generations,” which aired from 1989 to 1991.

The CBS series also became the first new daytime soap to premiere on a major American broadcast network since “Passions” debuted in 1999.

Its arrival brought a new family, a new community, and new stories to a television genre with decades of devoted viewers.

Now, Sharpton’s public praise adds another notable voice to the conversation surrounding the series. And judging by Manning’s response, the recognition is already a meaningful part of his Emmy experience, regardless of what happens on awards night.