Which ‘Beyond the Gates’ Star Has a Reminder Your Future Self Wants You to Hear?

It seems that even for soap stars, it’s easy to spend so much time thinking about what comes next that the present moments simply gets overlooked. However, whether you are chasing a goal or waiting for life to feel more settled, enjoying where you are can become something you keep putting off.

One “Beyond the Gates” soap star recently shared a reminder that encouraged a different perspective. Her Instagram post drew enthusiastic responses from fellow cast members, while other commenters found plenty to admire in the accompanying photos. Read on to see which soap star got people talking.

Lauren Buglioli Shares a Reminder About Enjoying the Present

Lauren Buglioli, who portrays Vanessa McBride on “Beyond the Gates,” posted a carousel of photos alongside a message about appreciating life as it happens.

“There is a future version of you absolutely begging you to enjoy where you are right now,” she wrote.

The caption offers a thought: someday, the moments you are currently rushing through could be the ones you wish you could revisit. Instead of making happiness dependent on reaching the next milestone, the message encourages readers to notice what they have today.

Buglioli has played Vanessa since the soap premiered in February 2025. However, this post gave followers something to discuss beyond her character’s onscreen story.

Her words left room for fans to consider what enjoying the present might mean in their own lives, without offering a lengthy explanation or a list of instructions.

Lauren Buglioli’s Co-Stars Respond to Her Instagram Post

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Several familiar faces from “Beyond the Gates” appeared in the comments to show their enthusiasm.

Karla Mosley, who portrays Dani Dupree, wrote, “LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

Mike Manning, known to “Beyond the Gates” fans as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, commented, “Goddess.”

Before joining the soap, Manning portrayed Charlie Dale on “Days of Our Lives.”

Jasmine Burke, who joined “Beyond the Gates” as June Hughes in 2025, responded with a comment that echoed the caption’s emphasis on the present: “The right now 💡”

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Although the replies were brief, each added to the conversation surrounding Buglioli’s post. Burke’s response picked up on the message itself, while Mosley and Manning offered enthusiastic reactions.

The exchange also gave “Beyond the Gates” fans a glimpse of cast members supporting one another outside the fictional Fairmont Crest community.

Fans Notice Lauren Buglioli’s Dogs and More

The thoughtful caption was not the only part of the carousel that caught commenters’ attention.

“The FACES on those DOGS !!” one follower wrote.

Another combined a compliment for Buglioli with appreciation for her companions: “Wow! If I only looked half as good as you 🙂 cute dogs.”

Other responses focused on the actress’s appearance, including “Damn! 🔥🔥🔥” and “Also okay ABS.”

Together, the comments gave the post a mix of encouragement, humor, and admiration. Some “Beyond the Gates” fans responded to the reminder, while others enjoyed the lighter details in the photos.

Buglioli’s message ultimately asks “Beyond the Gates” fans to pause before treating today as a steppingstone to something better.