Which ‘Beyond the Gates’ Couple Has Fans Taking Sides? A Homecoming Reunion Gets Awkward

Homecoming is a time to reconnect, celebrate school pride, and enjoy familiar company. But when that company includes an ex, a new partner, and the family you once married into, even walking through the front door can become complicated.

“Beyond the Gates” is bringing those tensions into a celebration that also honors Black history and culture. Fans are enjoying the school spirit and coordinated outfits, but the relationships underneath the festivities have them debating whether certain characters should move forward or find their way back to each other.

So, which couples have soap fans choosing sides during the celebration? Read on to find out who arrived together and why the reunion prompted both laughter and romantic wish lists.

Ernestine Johnson Morrison Cheers the HBCU Storyline

Ernestine Johnson Morrison, who portrays Shanice on “Beyond the Gates,” took to Instagram to recognize the team behind the soap’s Banneker University homecoming celebration.

“BU!!! S/O to our amazing writers and crew for paying homage to HBCU’s!” she wrote.

Banneker is a fictional historically Black university within the show. HBCU stands for historically Black college or university. These institutions were established before 1964 with the principal mission of educating Black Americans.

Morrison also teased her character’s appearance at the festivities.

“Shanice made her way to The Dupree Living Room again, and the folks have something to say about it 😏Are you #TeamShanice?” she asked.

Fans responded enthusiastically.

“Definitely #TeamShanice. I love that they are doing this homecoming. Really fun!” one viewer wrote.

Another complimented the couple’s coordinated look: “Looking fly, Queen! Loved the matching jerseys that you and ‘Ted’ wore.”

Shanice’s Arrival Comes With Complicated Family History

Shanice attended the celebration with her boyfriend, Ted Richardson. However, joining the gathering at the Dupree home meant entering a space filled with connections to his previous marriage.

Ted is Nicole Dupree’s ex-husband and the former son-in-law of Vernon and Anita Dupree. Nicole, meanwhile, has a new boyfriend, Kial.

Morrison leaned into that awkward setup in another Instagram post, sharing a reel of Ted and Shanice encountering Nicole and Kial at the door.

“When you’re gearing up to walk into your ex’s house with your new partner! 😂” she joked before asking, “Are you team Ted and Shanice?”

One fan recalled a particularly uncomfortable exchange.

“Most awkward scene!!! 😂😂😂😂 Ted: ‘Is that wine from the case we gave your parents?’ Cringe. 😂”

The comment captured how easily an ordinary detail could bring Ted’s former life into the conversation. Matching jerseys might show that he and Shanice arrived together, but his history with Nicole’s family was still part of the evening.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Fans Debate New Beginnings and a Familiar Romance

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In response to the social media posts, some viewers made it clear that they are enjoying Shanice and Ted together.

“Love ❤️Shanice , she is on 🔥. Love Shanice with Ted,” one commenter wrote.

Another wanted both new relationships to have room to develop.

“Unpopular opinion: I like Ted and Shanice…and Kial and Nicole. Enough with the going backwards. Let’s see how these relationships evolve.”

However, other “Beyond the Gates” fans weren’t ready to give up on the former spouses.

“Noooooo!! I’m ready for Nicole and Ted to find their way back to each other,” one fan responded.

The homecoming celebration gave viewers cultural pride, playful moments, and plenty of relationship tension. Are you rooting for Ted and Shanice and Nicole and Kial, or hoping this reunion leads Ted and Nicole back to one another?