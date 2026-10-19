Soap Spoilers for Monday, October 19, 2026



Another week brings more drama for these fan-favorite soaps. Here’s what to expect on Monday’s episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

“B&B” kicks off the week with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) still hurt after Katie Logan (Heather Tom) rejects her attempt to make peace. Can the sisters repair their strained relationship? Or is it already too late?

Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is in for a major shock when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reveals she agreed to be a surrogate for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). How will Finn react when he learns the truth about his wife’s pregnancy?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

Over in Genoa City, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) wedding continues. As the happy couple prepares to exchange their vows, a surprise guest crashes the ceremony. Could it be Sally’s grandmother, Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo)?

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

On “BTG,” Ted Richardson (Maurice Johnson) is excited about his engagement to Shanice Johnson (Ernestine Johnson). Meanwhile, Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) receive a surprising update.

Nicole Dupree (Daphnee Duplaix) dodges some difficult questions. Plus, Ashley Morgan (Jen Jacob) and Grayson Perez (Jordi Vilasuso) express their feelings for each other.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

Over in Port Charles, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) strikes an intriguing deal, while Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is shaken by an unexpected discovery at Quinn’s sister’s place.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) checks in on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) as he faces mounting pressure. Meanwhile, Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) has some questions for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Plus, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) confronts Selena Baldwin (Kelly Kruger) after realizing she’s been scheming against him.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Cat finds unexpected support from Steve when she needs someone to understand her. George also confronts EJ about his recent actions, including firing him from DiMera.

Meanwhile, Kayla may be relieved that EJ is no longer involved with the hospital, but she can’t avoid him around Salem.

Elsewhere, Rachel is stunned when Kristen returns home, and the mother and daughter share an emotional reunion.

Brady, however, isn’t happy to see Kristen and makes his boundaries clear. Will she respect his wishes?