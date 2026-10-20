Who Is The New Guy on ‘General Hospital’?

The hit ABC soap “General Hospital” has introduced a new hunky mystery man who caught Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) drunken attention. After being obnoxious and ditched by some of her colleagues, she met the Australian stranger, and things heated up.

Who Is Jude on ‘General Hospital’?

Britt doesn’t know his name yet, but fans do. It was announced weeks ago that Wil Traval had joined “General Hospital” as Jude. The powers that be at the soap are keeping details about Jude under wraps, but fans are already convinced they have figured out a major connection he has to Port Charles.

During their talk at the Brown Bar, Britt and her mystery man agreed not to exchange names or phone numbers, even though they planned to hook up. When Britt suggested their code names should be “John” and “Jane,” the hunky stranger shut her down.

“General Hospital” fans took to to insist that it was a clue that Jude is part of the Jacks family. Jane (Barbara Tarbuck) is the matriarch of the Jacks’ family and the mother of Jasper aka Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Jerry (Sebastian Roché) and grandmother to Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

While neither Jax nor Jerry has been on the canvas for years, Jude seems too young to be a recast for either of those characters. It seems more likely that he is either a never-heard-of third Jacks’ brother or Jerry’s never-heard-of son.

There has been a lot of talk about the Jacks family following Josslyn taking over her father’s company, Jasper Jacks Enterprises, and Hudson (Troy Lennon Appel) arriving in Port Charles. It’s clear Hudson has been working for someone other than Josslyn or Jax; perhaps it’s Jude.

The fall preview for “General Hospital” revealed new characters were being introduced and would all have major connections to Port Charles families.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In on Britt’s New Mystery Man

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Steve Burton’s (Jason) official Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account posted a photo of Traval following his debut, and fans had a lot of thoughts about him.

“I really think it’s Jerry Jacks. His reaction when Britt was giving fake name ideas and she said Jane, his reaction spoke volumes. Jerry and Jax’s mother’s name was Jane,” wrote a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “I think it’s Jerry Jax. When she was coming up with fake names for them, he didn’t wanna call her Jane. A different fan said, “A Jax brother? He didn’t want to call Britt Jane as an alias name.”

Traval hasn’t spilled any details regarding his new alter ego. However he did gush over working with Thiebaud in an interview with TV Insider.

“I can’t speak more highly of her. I think she’s fantastic. It’s the biggest delight in my life to be working with her,” he expressed.

The actor also shared that, originally, Jude was going to be on for just a short time, but after his first week filming the ABC soap, that changed. Traval was offered a contract, meaning Jude is sticking around Port Charles, and fans will be learning about Jude.