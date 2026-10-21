Is This Unexpected ‘GH’ Duo Giving Fans a New Couple to Root For?

An unlikely alliance on “General Hospital” has fans wondering whether a legal battle could lead to something much more personal.

While two Port Charles residents are working together to navigate a messy situation, some viewers are noticing more than their strategy. Their chemistry has fans imagining a romantic shake-up that could complicate several relationships.

Could this unlikely partnership turn into something more? Read on to discover which unexpected couple “General Hospital” fans are suddenly rooting for.

‘GH’ Stars Pose a Question to Fans

Better known to viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to ask, “BLUFF CITY: Will Lulu And Ric’s Hail Mary Do The Trick?”

As viewers know, Willow Cain sued Lulu Spencer for libel after Lulu published an article in the Invader about Willow drugging her husband, Drew Cain.

Now, Lulu is getting legal guidance from Ric Lansing as she figures out how to move forward. For some fans, the partnership offers hope that the truth will finally come out.

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“Something’s gotta work. I’m sick of Willow and Chase and Drew. They all need to get what’s coming to them,” one viewer wrote.

Another suggested that Ric’s expertise could help Lulu uncover more than she initially expected.

“I like Ric and Lulu working together! I think with the legal info Ric gives Lulu, the two of them will be able to fill in the blanks about what really happened to Drew – and also maybe to Jack Brennan, as well!”

‘General Hospital’ Fans See More Than a Legal Alliance

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The conversation quickly turned from legal strategy to romantic possibilities, with several viewers suggesting that Ric and Lulu could make an intriguing couple.

“I like them working together, and I see chemistry as well. Good move GH! Ric needs a good woman. Liz ain’t it,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I was into Liz/Dante, but now find this duo more intriguing.”

Others were equally direct about their interest in the potential pairing.

“I see a Ric & Lulu pairing. They have good chemistry!” one viewer shared.

“These two are perfect for each other,” another added.

For these fans, watching Ric and Lulu work toward a common goal has sparked interest in what could happen once their conversations move beyond legal advice.

Could Port Charles Be Headed for a Messy Romantic Shake-Up?

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There is one significant complication: Ric is currently dating his ex-wife, Elizabeth Webber.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth appears to be making eyes at Dante Falconeri, who happens to be both Ric’s nephew and Lulu’s ex-husband. Those connections could make any romantic shift particularly messy.

Some viewers already have their preferred outcome mapped out.

“Dante and Liz and Ric and Lulu I see it now,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed, “Like them as a couple. And Dante and Elizabeth as a couple.”

For now, Ric and Lulu have a legal battle to navigate, and fan enthusiasm does not mean a romance is on the way. Still, their alliance has viewers watching for more than the next development in Willow’s lawsuit.

Will their Hail Mary help Lulu fight back, or could this partnership also shake up the Port Charles dating scene?